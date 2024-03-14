Across England local councils are under such financial pressure because of the enormous and ever-increasing costs of special education, they’re trying to come up with ways to save money any way they can. The latest scheme is cutting back on transportation.

Legally, free transportation has to be provided until age 16, but the “college” program goes to age 18 (and after 2014, it’s to age 25 for special needs students). Parents are now being told that their older disabled children have to come up with their own transportation to school.

News reports confirm this, and I expect to see a lot more stories about it.

Mar 10, 2024, BBC News: Leicester: Fears over end of school transport for older SEND pupils.

Leicester City Council is scrapping financial support and transport for pupils aged 16 to 19, with a school placement over three miles from their home. The decision to remove the support was made in 2022 following a consultation. A two-year transition has been extended to finish later this year. The city council says about 450 children could be affected by the change, and attributes the decision to funding cuts from the government.

Of course autism is a major factor in this, and parents’ jobs will on the line because of this cutback.

Ruth Northey, a single mother from Clarendon Park, found what seemed like the perfect school in Derby for her 15-year-old daughter who has autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and dyscalculia - a learning difficulty in understanding numbers. The placement allowed Ruth to return to work as an academic. But she now faces having to quit her job to take her daughter to and from school each day.

Councils have no choice.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Unfortunately, due to many years of severe government cuts to our funding, we are having to look at all of the services we provide that are not required by law.

The same thing is happening in Birmingham 35 miles away.

Mar 11, 2024, inews: Nearly 900 SEND children left without school transport amid Birmingham council cuts

Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities aged 16-18 will no longer be eligible for council-funded taxis or minibuses to take them to and from school or college. Nearly 900 vulnerable children have been left without appropriate transport to school after funding cuts at bankrupt Birmingham City Council, i can reveal. . . . Councils are legally required to provide transport support for SEND pupils aged between 5 to 16 in compulsory education, but support services beyond that are non-mandatory. The cuts to SEND transport will save about £7m [$9M], according to the council – part of £52m slashed from its children’s and families budget. This is part of £300m [$383M] in spending cuts approved by councillors last week after Birmingham council . . . Parents of SEND children have expressed “anger” and “upset” over the withdrawal of support, with some fearing they will have to stop working and others saying their child will have to drop out of school.

And the one disability mentioned is autism.

SEND parent Angela Glen, 43, from Birmingham, said her son’s future has been “taken away from him” as he will not be able to get to his special educational needs school without a council-funded minibus. Jake, 16, has complex needs including autism, ADHD, dyspraxia, dyslexia, anxiety and depression. Currently, he travels to school on a minibus that takes nearly two hours. . . .

In southeast England, officials in Kent are saying the same thing.

Mar 4, 2024, Kent Online: Families left with ‘no choice’ as Kent County Council confirm cuts to free school travel for teens with special educational needs and disabilities

Terrified families are facing the “ridiculous” prospect of having to fork out £500 [$640] a year just to get their child to school. It comes as Kent County Council (KCC) confirmed cuts to free school travel for teens with special educational needs will go ahead in the next school year. This change, which will impact 939 students who currently receive post-16 transport, is part of the local authority’s attempt to balance the books as it faces a “severe and growing” set of financial pressures. . . . Leader of KCC Cllr Roger Gough (Con) said: “We are coming in line with what many other local authorities have already done. “We are under regrettably unsustainable financial pressure, and we have to continue to look not just this year but, in the years, to follow at all the services we provide, the terms of which we do so, to ensure a sustainable future.” . . . The council has confirmed this new policy will be in place from the new academic year, this September. A KCC spokesperson said: “KCC spends about £10 million [$13M] annually on post-16 Special Educational Needs transport to schools and further education providers.

I think this will repeated across England, as councils are desperate to find ways to salvage their budgets. When enough parents react, politicians will probably “do the right thing” and expand the free busing age. This will of course only make crisis even worse.

For their part, education ministers will point to the billions they’re putting into special ed currently and the new special schools they’re putting up everywhere.

Through it all, no one will address the elephant in the room, the scores of disabled children who never used to be here.

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