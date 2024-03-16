It isn’t just a few places, it everywhere in England. Report after report all say the same thing: MORE KIDS CANNOT FUNCTION NORMALLY IN SCHOOL.

One would think this would be the main focus, but sadly, it’s not. Currently everyone is concerned with how to pay for this crisis, as if more funds would make everything fine.

On March 15th, a story from Luton, near London, described a critical situation that doesn’t seem to have a solution.

Luton Today: 'Colossal change' needed to cope with SEND 'crisis' across Central Bedfordshire

Special education needs and disabilities situation is dire, meeting told. A “colossal change” is needed across special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision by Central Bedfordshire Council and its health partners, a meeting heard. But “the crisis now” needs addressing, as well as longer-term planning, the local authority’s schools panel was told. Between 2018 and 2020 the number of requests for an education, health and care needs assessment in Central Bedfordshire more than doubled, according to a report to the panel. “This increased by a further 65 per cent in the 12 months from July 2021 to June 2022,” said the report. . . .

No solution

“Some mainstream schools are way beyond the national percentage of EHCPs, stretching resources beyond what they can manage. “I can’t see a current plan to help with this dire situation. . . . “

They look to the national government

“I’m conscious of the financial situation that can put them under. The council leader has been lobbying ministers at Westminster to meet that deficit, so our schools are incentivised to take SEND children because they aren’t necessarily at present.”

No one has any interest in why the requests for special needs assessments more than doubled in two years and increased another 65 percent in one year.

It makes no sense.

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