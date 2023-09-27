I have to focus on what’s happening in the U.K. The stories about increases in demand for special school places never stop. It’s a daily fare.

I SIMPLY CAN’T UNDERSTAND IT

If this were happening in the U.S., advocates who demand to know why MORE KIDS ARE DISABLED, but I’m not seeing that happening in Britain. “Increasing demand” is a reality everyone is fine with, it seems. I’m seeing more parents and officials using the terms “neurodiversity” and “neurodivergent,” which is a way of saying these children are just a little different, not disabled. The problem is, we’re not doing enough for them.

And if you hear this often enough, you will believe it. We can just keep spending millions adding more special ed places to regular schools and building whole schools everywhere for all those who can’t be helped in mainstream ones.

This should be a national crisis.

BELOW ARE TWO DAYS WORTH OF DAYS

Sept 26th, Hertfordshire: https://www.whtimes.co.uk/news/23813300.southfield-school-additional-school-places-made-available/

With demand for special school places across Hertfordshire said to have ‘grown sharply’ in recent years, the county council is set to increase the number of places available at two existing schools.

From April next year (2024) there will be an additional 20 places at Southfield School, in Hatfield.

And there will be a further 20 additional places at Colnbrook School, in Watford….

…Cllr Caroline Clapper said 560 additional special school places had been created in the county in the past five years.

She said there were plans for another 177 in 2023/24….

Pointing to the county council’s investment in special education, she said: “As an authority we are investing £82million [$100M] to ensure that we have the right provision in the county to meet the future needs of all of our children with special educational needs.”

And what are the special needs that these kids have? Down syndrome? Hearing loss? Blindness?

Instead it’s all the neurological damage that is now a fact of life for children.

…Autism, speech, language and communication needs, global development delay and other conditions.

Even though we’re constantly told that kids have always had autism like we’re seeing today, it’s clear we can’t handle the affected children.

Sept 26th, W. Midlands: https://www.thesun.ie/news/11395960/autistic-son-help-council-give-it-back/amp/

Mother: I had to quit my job to fight for my autistic son after council refused to assess him – the system is failing parents

TEENAGER Blaine Terry was nine when his teachers noticed he showed classic signs of autism….

Already diagnosed with dyspraxia, which affects coordination, his mum Joanne, 47, of Solihull, Birmingham, was told there was a four-year waiting list for an NHS autism diagnosis….

But she was shocked when Solihull Council refused to assess Blaine, now 13.

Sept 26th, Staffordshire https://www.stokesentinel.co.uk/news/stoke-on-trent-news/staffordshire-special-needs-kids-extra-8773965.amp

Staffordshire schools are set to receive more assistance to help children with special educational needs following a surge in the number of pupils requiring support in recent years.

Staffordshire County Council is also working with special schools to increase pupil places as part of plans backed by cabinet members at a meeting this week.

Around 16% of children in Staffordshire schools - 21,000 - currently require special educational needs support or have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) in place. And this number has risen by almost 30% over the past five years, from 16,300 pupils in 2018/19.

Sept 25th, Lancashire: https://www.lancashiretelegraph.co.uk/news/23811907.new-48-000-year-grow-special-school-open-barrowford/

New £48,000 [$58K] a year Grow Special School to open in Barrowford…

Annual fees for the school are between £38,000 [$46K] and £48,000 [$58K], with the school to have 12 students aged 11 to 16, and four full-time and four part-time teaching staff, plus three pastoral staff

Sept 25th, Gloucestershire: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-gloucestershire-66910097.amp

More than £1m [$1.2M] has been spent to refurbish an old primary school into a specialist facility for children....

Now called Sladewood Academy, the 60-place specialist primary school for children with moderate and additional learning difficulties….

Gloucestershire County Council opened a £9.75m [$12M], secondary special school last September and has also recently announced another £16.5m [$20M] in funding for a new 200-place special school for both primary and secondary pupils to address the need for more specialist places in the county.

Councillor Philip Robinson said: "Learning should be accessible for all young people, which is why we're investing over £30m [$37M] in special school places…

The head teacher is quoted saying, ‘I am excited.’

She’s not worried about the costs or why the numbers keep going up. No one ever is.

This will continue because it has to. These kids keep coming, in fact we’re often told that special needs students today “have more complex needs.”

There is a story out about a planned protest by parents who feel the special education system is failing their children.

Sept 25, 2023, Chronicle Live: Councillor and mum to join Newcastle special educational needs protest to fight against 'unfair' system

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/send-reform-england-newcastle-protest-27758345.amp

A councillor and mother to an autistic child has announced she will be attending a protest next month to "fight for the rights" of children with special educational needs.

The protest is part of a national effort with events across the country all organised by SEND Reform England - made up of 10 mums from up and down the UK who met via social media and formed the campaign in May this year.

The North East event will be held on Friday, October 13 outside the civic centre in Newcastle. Labour's Coun Angie Scott, who represents the Prudhoe North ward on Northumberland County Council, said she is attending in order to call for improved Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) education facilities in the south east of Northumberland….

The system for our children needs to be better. We should not have to fight or campaign for the things we need to enable our children to achieve their potential in life.”

He said: "We want every child in Northumberland to have access to a good school and inclusive provision that is as close to home as possible, but in line with the national picture, data from our schools tells us that demand for specialist provision is increasing.

Sept 25, 2023, FE News: “SEND children being let down by school behaviour policies” https://www.fenews.co.uk/education/send-children-being-let-down-by-school-behaviour-policies/

In an open letter sent to the Secretary of State for Education, parents of children and young people with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) are calling for government to review the behaviour policies and educational psychologist resources in schools, and look at how we can better support our children and young people with SEND….

Notice the push for schools

to accommodate “neurodiverse children.”

In mainstream schools, neurodiverse children are often punished, isolated, suspended and even expelled from education because their Autism, sensory difficulties, Anxiety, ADHD or other needs are not understood. The needs of children with SEND are so often left unmet, and the teachers and schools find themselves forced to impose sanctions due to rigid behaviour policies.

What they need is more funding.

The parents/guardians of SEND children are also asking for more funding for educational psychologists in schools, who are vital in the diagnosis process. They outline that ‘allocating a full-time Educational and/or Clinical Psychologist to every mainstream school will significantly reduce costs in other areas for the system including social care and the NHS’, the amount of PHD courses available across England would need to be reviewed if this were to be a consideration the Government would be willing to listen to….

There is not a single voice anywhere in Britain or America sounding an alarm over the population of disabled children flooding schools. We’ve been told often enough it’s all greater awareness, better diagnosing. No one dares to speak out.

Leave a comment