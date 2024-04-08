A story from Northern Ireland on April 8th was all about a problem no one is able to solve, namely, why are the special education numbers ALWAYS INCREASING?

Paul Givan is the Education Minister in Northern Ireland, and in the article he repeatedly talked about “the increase in demand for school places for children with special education needs.”

This is no small matter.

2017, a quarter of students disabled

Although this current story did not give us any statistics, it’s established that a large percentage of children in Northern Ireland have special needs.

In 2017 it was revealed in a U.K. Parliament report that 23 percent of students have special needs in Northern Ireland.

The Commissioner reported that altogether there are 79,000 pupils in Northern Ireland with some form of special needs, 23 per cent of the school population.

It is easy to imagine that, seven years later, Northern Ireland is now reaching the level of Scotland where 37 percent of students have learning problems.

Today in 2024, the demand is endless. Incredibly, although this has gone on for years, no one is asking why so many more children have these problems.

The only solution from the education minister, besides calling for MANY PLACES, is to advocate for identifying disabled children earlier.

I printed the entire story here to show how often Givan talked about the increase in demand.

April 8, 2024, Belfast Live: Northern Ireland special educational needs system struggling, Minister says

The education system is struggling to keep pace with the increase in demand for school places for children with special educational needs (SEN), Paul Givan has said. The Education Minister told MLAs that the position in 2024 is “extremely challenging” with more than 1,000 additional SEN places in schools needing to be found in Northern Ireland by September. Mr Givan was answering a question on his plans to ensure that all children with SEN and disabilities will have access to appropriate school places in the next academic year. He told the Assembly that children with SEN follow a different process for school admission. He said there was a “continual flow of children” being referred for a SEN statement. Mr Givan added: “The demand for specialist education provision has increased significantly over the last number of years and the system has struggled to keep pace with the rising demand. “In the last three academic years, the Education Authority (EA) has created 140 additional classes for special schools and 203 new specialist provision classes in mainstream schools, known as Spims. The position for this September is extremely challenging. “Based on the Education Authority’s latest planning assumptions, more than 1,000 additional specialist education places are needed by September of this year.” The minister said: “My immediate priority is to increase the capacity across the education system to ensure sufficient, appropriate places for children with SEN for September 2024. “The EA is working in collaboration with stakeholders and schools where it knows there are acute pressures to create additional places in both special schools and through Spims.” SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said: “We have heard in the response from the minister about early planning, about engagement, about new places and additional funds. This has all been done before and yet every year we face the same problems. “Is the minister satisfied there is going to be something different done between now and September so that we won’t see the same outcome this year?” Mr Givan said there needed to be greater collaboration with the Department of Health so that children with SEN were identified earlier in life. . . .

It’s interesting that one word that doesn’t appear in this story is AUTISM.

Last year the BBC announced that one in every 20 schoolchildren in Northern Ireland was autistic.

Clearly autism is a huge factor in this crisis, but we never hear about it in this article, and those autism numbers will only increase.

Mr Givan wants 1,000 more special needs places in schools by this September. If he’s able to come up with those, how many more will he need by September, 2025?

When will Paul Givan ask why increases never end?

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