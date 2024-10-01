One mother, whose son has a learning disability and has been diagnosed with autism, opened up about a frightening incident that has left her unable to be alone with Eoin, 16

Sept 30, 2024, Daily Mail : Heartbreaking moment mother recalls how her autistic son, 16, choked her during a violent outburst

A woman has laid bare the heartbreaking reality of caring for her autistic child with little support from health services.

One mother from Northern Ireland, whose son has a learning disability and has been diagnosed with autism, opened up about a frightening incident that has left her unable to be alone with Eoin, 16.

Speaking to BBC Spotlight in a new documentary, titled I Am Not Okay, Laura Flannigan revealed how she was once choked by her child - who can get distressed, leading to violent outbursts.

'At one stage he had me up against the wall in his bathroom and he had his hand round my throat and I just couldn't get past him,' she tearfully explained.

'And I just thought, well how am I going to get out of this. And I remember having to say to my daughter, 'ring your daddy'. And I was afraid, and she was afraid - and I just thought - I can't be in this situation again. . . .

The mother said that as her son grew up, he became 'aggressive' and 'very agitated'.

'He just didn't seem to be happy in his own skin,' she remarked. 'He was starting to hit out at other people... it just became difficult to manage for everybody because he was so big that when obviously he's kicking things or throwing things or hitting.

'He has broken windows, he fractured somebody's nose, he kicked a door off its hinges he's put holes in walls.'

The documentary shows moments in which Séamus is forced to hold back a clearly distressed Eoin, using his strength to keep him from hurting himself and others, and attempt to calm him down. . . .

Laura told the documentary that the family are struggling to get regular overnight respite from Belfast Health Trust - which Eoin is entitled to. However, this is not being delivered. . . .

'This is for Eoin. We've tried everything. We've contacted politicians, we spoke to our social workers. We went through every avenue we could possibly think of.'

Social worker Geraldine O'Hagan - who had worked in the system for 30 years and passed away shortly after working on the documentary - said that Eoin's case is an example of the lack of support being provided. . . .

In a statement to the BBC, the Belfast Trust said it is 'very sorry it is unable to offer overnight breaks and is exploring how to reintroduce them'. . . .

ABOUT THE BBC:

The BBC has just released a documentary on the ordeal faced by mothers with severely disabled sons.

Of course, the BBC is totally worthless in addressing what is really happening to children in the U.K. Over the past eight years I’ve catalogued many hundreds of stories from the BBC on my website, Loss of Brain Trust. https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/

The BBC reports on the enormous increases in autism, the children with no school places, the children on waiting lists FOR YEARS just to get an autism diagnosis and subsequently waiting more years for services, as if they just landed on the planet.

The BBC has never once looked into what’s behind the increases. IN FACT, in May 2023, BBC News published this story, Autism: Highest rate on record of NI children with diagnosis

It was about the stunning autism rate in Northern Ireland.

One in 20 schoolchildren in Northern Ireland has a diagnosis of autism, according to figures published by the Department of Health (DoH).

There was no explanation given for the jaw-dropping statistic and absolutely no alarm shown.

They are not investigative journalists at the BBC.

So it’s fine for the BBC to sound like they’re recognizing the ordeal so many families go through living in this situation, but in truth, they have absolutely no interest in what’s destroying the health of children in Britain.

BBC Documentary: I Am Not Okay (Access not available in the U.S.)

Mothers reveal to Tara Mills their struggles to cope with sons whose complex needs can lead to distress and aggressive outbursts – often leaving themselves and other family members injured. They tell Tara they feel judged and blamed by the system that’s meant to protect them, and feel there is no safety net. Extraordinary personal videos.

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