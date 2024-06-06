As autism takes over Ireland AND Northern Ireland, no one really seems to notice. I suppose that as long as the media, health officials and the medical community don’t see a problem with five percent of children now on the autism spectrum, who’s left to sound an alarm?

Instead, the battle is around wait times for diagnoses and lack of school places. If they only had enough services for all these children, life would be fine.

Personally, I can’t figure out why people in Ireland and Northern Ireland never ask why their autism rates are so much higher than the world average of one in 100 children, and the U.S. official rate of one in 36.

In December, 2022, Ireland announced that one in every 21 students was on the autism spectrum.

In May, 2023, Northern Ireland topped them with a rate of one in every 20 students.

Things may be much worse than what we see here. These are not recent statistics, and there are massive waitlists for kids seeking a diagnosis of ASD.

This is very much a problem in Northern Ireland. Stories abound about the lack of school places for special needs students. Invariably they are really about students with autism specifically.

May 8, 2024, itv: Parents of children with special needs worry their children will not get the education they deserve

Emmett Richardson, 11, is profoundly deaf and autistic. . . . Emmett’s mum like all the others, is worried that he would be out of his depth in a mainstream school. There are thousands of vulnerable children like Emmett in the same situation Their parents feel completely let down by the Education Authority (EA).

May 2, 2024, Ireland Live: (NI) Autism diagnosis delays - “Toll on families is profound”

Waiting lists for autism spectrum disorder assessment and diagnosis have reached “remarkable” levels with 11,000 children in Northern Ireland awaiting assessment at the start of 2024, with 2,238 adults and children in the Western Trust catchment area and the longest individual wait so far reaching four and a half years.

April 30, 2024, NI, BBC News: Education: New special schools built over next decade

Up to eight new special schools will be delivered in Northern Ireland as part of a new school investment programme, the education minister has said. It will require about half a billion pounds [$625M] of capital investment over the next decade. . . In part that is because our existing special schools are full to the brim and many mainstream schools do not have the room or resources to offer specialist places. . . . The increased demand for school places for children with SEN has been known about for years so there is also a question about why it has taken this long to begin to build to create more capacity. . . . The statement said the department had "secured £60 million [$75M] of much needed additional capital funding this financial year," adding that "sustained and increased levels of funding will be required over the next decade to support the Special Educational Needs Capital Investment Programme". . . . The minister has previously said more than 1,000 children with SEN have been identified as needing a school place in September and the current system was "simply no longer sustainable.”

It’s clear that this is a situation that deserves immediate government attention. An end to the years long wait just to get an autism diagnosis is a huge concern of parents, and this issue was recently in the news in strange way in the Northern Ireland Assembly (Stormont).

Local councils across Northern Ireland want something done about the thousands of children waiting for an assessment for autism, but the media focused on the semantics surrounding the use of ‘North of Ireland,’ instead of Northern Ireland.

June 4, 2024, Belfast Live: Ards and North Down Council amends motion on autism as it uses 'North of Ireland'

DUP says it wants "geographically and politically accurate" phrasing in Derry and Strabane appeal A DUP Alderman has asked for an amendment on an NI-wide local government motion for autism in order to change the term “North of Ireland” to “Northern Ireland”. Alderman Stephen McIlveen at Ards and North Down Borough Council wanted a local government motion, led by Derry and Strabane Council, which appealed to Stormont to tackle spectrum assessment waiting times, to have its wording changed to be “geographically and politically correct”.

June 4, 2024, Irish News: DUP councillor takes issue with ‘North of Ireland’ in motion aimed at tackling autism assessment waiting time

Alderman urged wording to be changed to be ‘geographically and politically accurate’ A DUP councillor has called for a motion urging Stormont to tackle waiting times for autism assessments to be amended as the wording refers to the “North of Ireland”. Councils across the north are being urged to back a call for Stormont’s health, education and finance departments to deal with “unacceptable” waiting times for families worried their child is on the autism spectrum. It calls on all councils to “acknowledge the unacceptable waiting times for autism assessments in the North of Ireland, causing significant hardship and developmental delays”.

The assembly of Northern Ireland should be less concerned with unionist vs nationalist terms and more concerned about what’s happening to the children there.

Northern Ireland has the highest rate of autism in the world, and if all the children on the waiting lists do get assessed, it may be even higher.

That’s what everyone should be losing sleep over. Nothing else really matters.

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