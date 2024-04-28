Northern Ireland is drowning in autism. There the official rate is one in every 20 students, one in every 12 boys. It’s to be expected that schools would be struggling to provide for all these disabled students, and they are.

The future also has to be in question. What’s going to happen to these young people when they age out of school?

The BBC covered this in a recent story.

Special educational needs: 'Why should my autistic son face a bleak future?'

Children with special educational needs (SEN) face a "cliff edge" when leaving school, a principal has warned. James Curran was speaking after a family told BBC News NI that their 16-year-old son faces a "pretty bleak" future once he leaves school. Caleb White, a pupil at Mr Curran's Harberton Special School in Belfast, has complex special needs, including autism, ADHD and OCD. His mother, Alma White, said she is constantly worrying. . . . "Why should he not have a future? Why should he not have a choice? Caleb deserves better. . . . "Caleb is now 16 and in three years' time he is going to be leaving at 19 and I have already started looking into all of this and it's just really bleak. "Part of the problem is that there is absolutely no legislation in place for post-19 students with SEN, unlike England who have the Children and Families Act, the Statement of Educational Needs in Northern Ireland ends at 19 and then there's nothing." She added: "Legislation needs to be in place for post-19 - I don't believe change will come without legislation." Principal James Curran said more options need to be put in place for special educational needs children leaving education. "The options are very limited," Mr Curran said. . . . "It in no way meets the demand that there is for the number of children coming out of special school." . . . An independent review of Northern Ireland's education system, published in December, said that many like Caleb face "particular difficulties at the point of leaving school and embarking upon adult life". The review called for more education, training and employment support for young people with SEN. . . . "I feel like they're lost in the system - they don't have a voice, they're not seen in society," Ms White continued. . . . "There needs to be a bigger discussion about where these children fit when they become young adults in society," Mr Curran added. "They can't be forgotten about and they can't be left to sit at home with parents who are ageing and have their own responsibilities - it's a wider systemic and social issue."

Notice that this story is about “special education needs” but the only specific disability talked about is AUTISM.

I can predict that Northern Ireland will probably do what England did. They extended special education services until age 25 with the Children and Families Act of 2014.

Eventually education will have to end for these young adults, and the U.K. simply won’t have a place for them. I don’t think anyone knows ‘where these children fit when they become young adults in society.’

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