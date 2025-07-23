Two years ago the BBC announced that Northern Ireland had the highest rate of autism in the world, one in 20 children, one in 12 boys. (This was the same year the U.S. rate went from one in 44 children to one in 36.)

One in every 20 children

May 18, 2023, Autism: Highest rate on record of NI children with diagnosis.

To dispel any real concern, the BBC was quick to tell readers that this may not be a real increase.

The department said the Autism Act 2011 and an accompanying increase in awareness could be partly responsible for the rise.

But there was a stunning admission.

About four in five of children with autism have some form of special educational needs (SEN) and more than half have a statement.

That’s a lot of students with special needs.

The concern from officials was only about how schools are struggling to keep up with the large number of autistic students.

Dr Gillian O'Hagan, the senior teacher for learning support in Aquinas School in Belfast, and an associate lecturer at St Mary's University College and Queen's University in Belfast said the provision for services for children with autism had not kept up with the increase in prevalence. "Schools are getting really quite adept at picking up where there is neurodiversity in their classrooms," she told BBC News NI. "They're getting good at referring but it's after that point at which everything falls down. "We're still running where children who require a statement aren't getting a statement, even within the proposed turnaround time.

There’s nothing to worry about here.

"There is an acknowledgement that autistic children and any other neurodivergent students are an accepted part of our classrooms now, and it should be a celebrated part of our classrooms. "Schools have to start changing their provision internally and becoming more inclusive."

No one seemed at all worried that the rate could continue to climb with even more children coming to school with a diagnosis of autism. Besides dismissing the rate as just greater awareness, no one seemed worried about the fact that there is always more autism in Northern Ireland. They seem resigned to that fact.

One in every 17 children

Then in May, 2025, a new autism rate was announced for the children of Northern Ireland: One in 17 children, one in 11 boys. (In 2025 the U.S. rate reached one in 31 children, one in 19 boys.)

May 24, 2025, The Irish Times: ‘Through that nightmare of a tunnel’: the long wait for autism assessment in Northern Ireland

Almost 16,000 children in the North await assessment, new figures show - the longest delay is more than four years.

Buried in the story about wait times was this bit of news:

[Kerry Boyd, chief executive of Autism NI] says the rate in Northern Ireland has gone from one in 100 school-age children 10 years ago to one in 17 today. “We’ve got possibly one of the highest rates in the world,” she said.

But just like in 2023, it was all chalked up to “increased awareness” and a bill for autism support that was passed.

Increased awareness and the introduction of the Autism Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and the Autism (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 have been linked to the rise.

Another article published in May clarified how autism was impacting these children.

Down News: Publication of ‘The Prevalence of Autism (including Aspergers Syndrome) in School Age Children in Northern Ireland. Annual report 2025’

These figures have been extracted from the Northern Ireland School Census provided by the Department of Education.

The estimated prevalence of autism within the school aged population in Northern Ireland was 5.9% in 2024/25. . . . In 2024/25, 18% of children diagnosed with autism did not have any special educational needs, and 63% were classified at Stage 3 of the Special Educational Needs (SEN) Assessment, indicating they had a Statement of SEN.

This brings us to latest news from Northern Ireland posted on my site, Loss of Brain Trust. There are thousands of children still waiting for an autism assessment.

Waiting lists "balloon further" as Trust offers only half of needed autism assessments

"The Trust can conduct 420 assessments per year, but received 950 referrals," says Health Minister

Autism waiting lists are continuing to grow with twice as many children coming forward for diagnosis each year than one NI health Trust is able to cope with, an MLA has discovered. Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan, following a written query for the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, has discovered the extent to which demand for diagnosis is far outstripping the ability for the Western Trust to cope. He is warning that waiting lists will "balloon further" due to demand for diagnosis far outstripping the Trust's ability to offer assessments. "In the past year alone", Mr Durkan said, "nearly 1,000 children were referred for autism assessments, yet the service can only accommodate around 450 annually." . . .

2,600 on waitlist for autism assessment

In a statement, Mr Durkan said: "The figures coming from the Western Trust are nothing short of shocking. Over 2,600 children are now stuck on the waiting list, a number that continues to rise year on year. Services are overwhelmed and barely staying afloat, with demand constantly outstripping capacity.

‘Catastrophe’

"If this trajectory, the backlog will balloon further. In real terms, even if demand holds steady at 950 referrals a year, the Trust will see an additional 500 children added to the waiting list every year . Over the next five years, this would mean an extra 2,500 children, bringing the total waiting list to well over 5,000. This isn’t just a looming crisis, it’s in crisis and spiralling into catastrophe." He continued: “Children are being left to wait years for diagnosis often missing the critical early window for intervention. Families are under enormous emotional strain. Schools are struggling to support undiagnosed children whose needs are going unmet. . . . “This isn’t a new issue. The Trust has been sounding the alarm for years, submitting business cases, engaging with Commissioners and making clear the scale of need. And still, the Department’s response is the same; that there’s no funding available. That is simply not good enough."

Sadly, for officials, the “catastrophe” isn’t the fact that six percent of children in Northern Ireland have autism, something no one can reasonably explain, but it’s the fact that there are huge waiting lists for kids to get assessed for autism.

So when they get all the children on waiting lists taken care of, what will that do to the autism rate? Will it be one in 15, one in 10? Will anyone care?

The real catastrophe is how the British seem determined to deny autism is a problem no matter what the rate, no matter how the education system is impacted or what the cost. When they finally do decide to ask where all these children are coming from, I’m afraid it will be too late.

