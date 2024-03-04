Special education in Northern Ireland is failing children

Why there is a ‘significant increase’ in special needs students is never explained

If you read the story from Northern Ireland on February 26th, you’d have to think that officials don’t care about kids with disabilities.

NI Derry Now: Children in special education ‘failed’ by lack of funding and staff – parent

Children in special education in Northern Ireland are being failed due to lack of funding and staff, the mother of a child in the sector has said. The comments came as scores of parents of children in special education took part in a protest at Parliament Buildings in Belfast calling for better pay for school workers. . . . The parents were met by a number of MLAs including Kate Nicholl and Nick Mathison from the Alliance Party and Gerry Carroll from People Before Profit. MLAs later debated a motion brought by four Alliance MLAs calling for the Assembly to commit to prioritise the needs of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). The sector has been hit by industrial action as staff call for better pay and a grading review. The parents are calling for the Department of Education to allocate the funding for the workers to end the action. Deborah Maguire from Belfast has a seven-year-old child with autism, ADHD and severe learning difficulties who is non-verbal.

Under-funded

“At the minute it is so under-funded, there are not enough staff to actually give the support and give the help, and these children are being failed every single day in their education,” she told the PA news agency. “The schools are on their knees trying to support these children but unfortunately the funding is not there. . . . Education Minister Paul Givan met with trade unions about the industrial action over pay and grading for support staff and pledged to bid for “additional funding” to “enable the recommendations from the pay and grading review to be implemented”.

More and more disabled children

If you read to the end to the story, it’s clear that they need more funds because there are MORE disabled students.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The minister has set out his priority to transform the existing special educational needs system in Northern Ireland. “The department has seen a significant increase in the number of children with a statement of special education needs (SEN) and in the demand for specialist education provision. “As a result, special schools are operating at over-capacity and there is a need for more specialist provision in our mainstream schools. “The situation is challenging for September 2024 – the immediate priority is to create more capacity in special schools and to establish more specialist provisions in mainstream schools to ensure sufficient places. “In accordance with the education authority’s planning assumptions from January 2024, it is estimated that 1,067 additional specialist education places are needed for September. “The education authority has recently written to all schools seeking their support in the creation of new specialist provision classes to alleviate pressures.

‘Changing profile in our children and young people’

At the very end, a spokesperson for the Department of Education makes this ominous remark:

“We are seeing a changing profile in our children and young people and it is vital that our system supports this.”

‘A changing profile’ should be explained. How does that relate to the pressures on special education in Northern Ireland? A veiled remark hidden at the end of the article actually speaks volumes.

This story gave us no statistics, but in 2022 a piece in the Irish News revealed that almost 25 percent of students have special needs.

Teaching union warns scale of crisis in SEN sector in NI 'unquantifiable'

"Around 80,000 school-age children in Northern Ireland have some form of special needs, almost a quarter of all pupils. More than 18,000 of those have a statement. However, it is likely the statementing figure should be higher. For instance, last year almost 4,500 children were waiting for an autism assessment.

"So in truth the scale of unmet need is currently unknown while schools are expected to struggle on themselves without the capacity to provide proper support for children with increasingly complex social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Even more alarming numbers were announced by the BBC in May 2023.

May 18, 2023, BBC News: Autism: Highest rate on record of NI children with diagnosis

One in 20 schoolchildren in Northern Ireland has a diagnosis of autism, according to figures published by the Department of Health (DoH).

This is probably what they mean by the ‘changing profile’ they’re seeing in students in Northern Ireland.

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