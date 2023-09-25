One of the reasons no one questions the explosion in special needs students is that no one is worried. No one sounds an alarm. No one asks why it’s happening.

No matter how much the cost; it’s all good.

This is especially true in the U.K. Notice the language in these recent stories.

Sept 23, 2023, Andover Advertiser: “Andover special school Mark Way celebrates work completion” https://www.andoveradvertiser.co.uk/news/23804297.andover-special-school-mark-way-celebrates-work-completion/

A SPECIAL school in Andover has marked the successful conclusion of significant building works worth £2.6m [$3.2M].

The Mark Way School has expanded its capacity by 20 additional places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)….

Here’s what one of the local council members had to say.

“It was a pleasure to visit The Mark Way School and to see the many excellent improvements that have been made.

"Hampshire, as with other local authorities nationally, continues to see exceptionally high demand for special school places. Our £2.6m investment in The Mark Way School has created 20 additional places – all of them vitally needed – that will help more children to access the specialist support they require….

Sept 22, 2023, Wales Online: “Where a new £43 million [$53M] special school is proposed in Swansea” https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/swansea-education-special-schools-council-27758075.amp

Plans for a £43 million [$53M] special school have taken a step forward in Swansea, along with a wider school building programme….

The purpose-built school would provide 350 places and avoid the scenario of pupils with special needs having to be educated out of county…

Council leader Rob Stewart said the proposed special school would "probably be the biggest single investment in any school site" in Swansea, and that it would be "absolutely fantastic" for pupils.

Sept 22, 2023, Bracknell News: “Crowthorne special needs school ‘step in the right direction’” https://www.bracknellnews.co.uk/news/23805504.crowthorne-special-needs-school-step-right-direction/

Plans to build a school in Crowthorne for children with autism are a “step in the right direction,” Bracknell Forest’s councillor in charge of education has said….

Councillor Roy Bailey, responsible for children, young people and learning, said: “I’m delighted that we’re moving forward with this. It is, I think, in the right place with the right facilities.

“I’m really happy that this is happening, and I think the response locally has been very encouraging.”

He added: “I think this is very definitely a step in the right direction and I’m delighted that it’s going to happen.”

Councillor Paul Bidwell also welcomed the scheme …

He said: “It’s great news that we’re getting that provision in the borough…

Multi-million dollar investments because children are increasingly disabled raise no concerns from anyone in charge.

When councilors say they’re ‘really happy’ and ‘delighted,’ and describe things as ‘absolutely fantastic,’ it tells the public nothing is wrong.

Subtlety, slowly over two decades we’ve been taught that sick and disabled children are normal. If there really were a problem, the government would tell us.

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