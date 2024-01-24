Special education in the U.K. is always expanding and costing more. By now I’ve read thousands of stories about INCREASING DEMAND.

Of course that’s a euphemism for MORE DISABLED CHILDREN, but they never say that.

If we were constantly told there are MORE DISABLED CHILDREN, eventually people would want to know why this was happening. It would sound ominous.

Increasing demand is much nicer. A lot of things might be causing that.

I found a recent story from Special Needs Jungle, a British publication that is pretty good at presenting the facts.

Special needs Jungle: Delivering on capital cash: How have councils spent £2.6 billion [$3.3B] of government SEND funding?

The article looked at how the $3.3B allotted by the national government for special education in 2021 is being spent.

The SEND system is not in a happy place in 2024. Central and local governments have plans to fix it. But most of these plans involve altering, manipulating or suppressing what they call ‘demand’ for specialist SEND support. The further people sit from the consequences of failure, the more likely they are to call this ‘demand.’ People who are directly affected by this failure, such as those who care for, or directly support, individual children and young people with SEND, tend to call it what it is: need.

(There was a little word play about ‘demand’ vs need, but both terms cover up the reality that there are MORE DISABLED KIDS.)

The High Needs Provision Capital Allocation and what it’s for In late 2021, the government announced it was to allocate £2.6 billion [$3.3B] to create tens of thousands of new specialist education places for children and young people with SEND.

20,000 more special needs places

The story focused on WHERE they’re adding these places, and it’s not in mainstream classrooms.

The not-so-good news for inclusion: The DfE wanted to see LAs prioritise the creation of new places in mainstream schools. That’s not happening. Over two-thirds of the new places are being created in special schools – either by expanding existing special schools, or helping to create places in new special schools. About a quarter of the new places are being created in mainstream schools. Most of these are being created as new SEN units or resource bases.

Autism and related disorders are driving this

Most of the new placements are being created to meet the needs of either autistic pupils, or of pupils who have severe, profound, or multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) as their primary need. The HNPCA grant will also help to create places for over 3,700 pupils who have social, emotional or mental health (SEMH) as their primary need. However, LAs reported that most of the new places are intended to meet more than one type of special educational need.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone following the non-stop stories about special education in the U.K. Not only do they all report INCREASING DEMAND, but also MORE COMPLEX NEEDS.

Those are kids who can’t be taught in a normal classroom. Their behavior and limitations simply can’t be handled except in a special ed unit. Even with an aide, it doesn’t work.

The British continue in denial about what neurologically damaged children are doing to their country. They refuse to state the obvious.

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