Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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White Azalea
Jan 24, 2024

I was homeschooled almost all my years (except for public 'education' late 4th to early 7th grade) and no amount of a teacher's aide's attention could prevent me from screaming, banging my head for hours from a painful headache I had, aged twelve in April/May 2014 (in self-contained Elementary 6th grade). After a couple months of 7th grade at a middle school, I raged uncontrollably, had Strep/PANDAS rages, antibiotic side effects/extreme intrusive thoughts and never went to any school outside home again. No public 'high school' either nor completing disgusting, puke-floored middle school. "Special Needs Jungle" is more like "SPED Afghanistan" in wartime, the war is violent ASD rages/sensory meltdowns and the causes behind them (not 'bad choices' nor 'bad parenting' as many young childless men believe).

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