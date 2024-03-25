Dressing up the BRAIN DAMAGE due to exposure to toxins, most notably in childhood vaccines and calling it NEURODIVERISTY will go down in history as the most absolutely ludicrous response possible.

It’s most obvious in schools today. Across England schools are imploding under the financial strain of so many students with critical needs.

Name the place, and I’ve probably found a story about their special needs crisis. The problem is the crisis is ALWAYS the lack of funds or the lack of places, it’s never alarm over the exploding numbers themselves.

A current story from BBC News was one more shining examples.

Northamptonshire: Names put on display in SEND 'crisis' protest

E. Midlands

A group protested outside a council by displaying names of children in "crisis" due to failings in special needs education. They spoke at the West Northamptonshire Council meeting about the treatment of special educational needs and disability (SEND) children. West Northants SEND Action Group said a "dramatic culture shift" was needed to put young people first. The council said it had "not delivered the services it should" but added it was working to address this, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said. . . . Lauren Bunting, the co-founder of the group, told the council meeting: "Parents and children [are] in crisis, children out of education for years at a time and pleas for help ignored, or worse, met with safeguarding allegations, parent blame or fines for not attending school. "We have a SEND strategy that contains no real strategy and isn't being followed anyway. "That's [the council] choosing to leave a child at home or in an unsuitable school for a year, deeming them undeserving of education." . . .

Mea culpa from council members

Fiona Baker, the cabinet member for children, families, skills and education at authority, said there was "a significant shortfall of provision for SEND places across West Northants and overdue education, health and care needs assessments".

We’re do better

Ms Baker said the council has plans to create 600 more places for children and young people with SEND by autumn 2025 and was aiming to clear a backlog in education, health and care plans. "We know we are not there yet, but we are doing all we can to improve this," she added. . . .

It’s easy to predict that next year there will be EVEN MORE special needs students and there will be a MORE ‘significant shortfall of provision for SEND places across West Northants.’

The tide isn’t turning.

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