If anyone thinks the world will wake up suddenly and recognize how damaged our children are, it’s not going to happen.

Parents have all been conditioned to accept whatever diagnosis their son and daughter ends up with.

Schools likewise just have to somehow provide for massive increases in special needs students.

A current story from the East Midlands in England defies explanation. It describes a special needs system that is collapsing.

The September 22nd Nottinghamshire story, “Extra school spaces for Nottingham children with special needs after rise in autism diagnoses,” https://nottstv.com/extra-school-spaces-for-nottingham-children-with-special-needs-after-rise-in-autism-diagnoses/ was about disastrous increases in AUTISM that somehow are perfectly normal.

The numbers themselves never raise questions. Notice the headline with the words, extra and rise. Neither word conveys the gravity of the situation.

More spaces for children with special needs are being created across Nottingham schools after the number of pupils needing support for conditions such as autism rose by more than 100 per cent.

Figures suggest there are more than 2,000 children and young people receiving support in the city.

The greatest need involves children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The number of local children diagnosed with ASD has increased by 103 per cent since 2017, from 317 children to 642 in 2022.

Similarly the number of children needing support for Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN) increased by 146 per cent from 70 children to 172 children.

Increases of 103 and 146 percent in six years deserve some sort of explanation. In what grades are they seeing the biggest increases? If it’s the earliest grades, shouldn’t they be worried about increases continuing in the next six years among the youngest students?

So what are they doing about it?

The Department for Education (DfE) recently announced funding for new spaces, and Nottingham City Council has been given £17.963m [$22M] to cover a period between 2021 and 2024….

The rises have led Nottingham City Councillors to endorse a new strategy aimed at increasing specialist school places for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, known as SEND.

An extra 92 special school places have already been allocated to pupils with autism as their primary need over five years from 2017, as well as another 239 spaces at mainstream schools.

Members of the Nottingham City Council call for more actions to address the effects of the explosion in special needs kids. No one talks about what’ causing this whole thing.

The rest of the article was about inclusion of special needs kids in mainstream schools and doing something about the disabled kids being excluded from school.

… “There needs to be more than the proposed extra capacity and the time frame is not sufficient because children and young people are being left behind in the meantime so there needs to be an emergency short-term plan.”

Concern was also raised over the high number of pupils that are excluded from schools are due to a lack of adequate investment in appropriate support.

Maybe the education system in England will stumble along for a few more years, but eventually the increases that never stop will simply be too much. Everything will collapse under the weight of them

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