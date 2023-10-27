I can’t understand how reporters are trained and how they actually see their job. I’ve been watching the coverage of the autism epidemic for two decades. There is absolutely no in depth coverage on what autism is doing to kids everywhere.

News reports often cite jaw-dropping statistics and incredible increases in disabled children like they’re weather reports.

Whatever new numbers are out, they’re never anything to worry about. Sure more special needs students means more special education places and even whole schools for these kids, but no increase is ever too much.

A story just out from Nottingham in the East Midlands in England is proof.

Oct 25, 2023, Notts TV: Work begins to create more school spaces for children with special needs in Nottingham https://nottstv.com/work-begins-to-create-more-school-spaces-for-children-with-special-needs-in-nottingham/

Work has started to create more school spaces in Nottingham for children with special educational needs after the number of pupils needing support for conditions such as autism rose by more than 100 per cent.

Reporter Joe Locker wrote about shocking increases, autism numbers that doubled over five years.

Figures published in September revealed the number of children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder had increased by 103 per cent since 2017, from 317 children to 642 in 2022. Similarly the number of children needing support for Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN) increased by 146 per cent from 70 children to 172 children.

The UK Department of Education is providing $22 million to increase the number of special places in schools.

The headline is about “special needs” students but specifically it’s about AUTISM and SPEECH, LANGUAGE and COMMUNICATION problems. Autism and associated conditions are fueling the increases, not kids with other disabilities.

And reporter Locker doesn’t include a single word of explanation for these increases.

There was a time 20 years ago when I used to write to reporters about their lack of interest in autism increases, but they simply didn’t care. I stopped doing that.

For whatever reason, the media is universally uninterested in autism numbers.

I’m sure the shadow of the controversy over vaccines and autism is somewhere most members of the media don’t want to go. It’s sure to come up if there’s any in depth look into autism rate increases.

In addition, why would a local reporter want to sound worried about autism when doctors aren’t alarmed. Health officials still haven’t figured out if there’s ever been a real increase in autism ever.

In the face of all this the only future I see is more of the same. The numbers of disabled students will double again, and then again. More special schools will be built and then they’ll get to capacity just like what’s happening now.

Due to the increasing demand Nottingham City Council said almost all specialist school places are now full. “There is an urgent, significant and increasing need for additional capacity for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities both within mainstream and special schools,” delegated decision documents say.

Eventually the “increasing demand” will collapse the whole system and everyone will be surprised.

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