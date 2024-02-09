Something happened over in the UK last month that just made the news, and it sends a strong message to anyone who dares to question why there are soaring numbers of disabled children in every British school.

It was at a county council meeting in Warwickshire in the Midlands. Faced with a 35 percent increase in special needs students and a $22 million deficit in the high needs budget, several of the council members made comments speculating on the reason for all this. Where are all these children coming from?

‘Was it something in the water?’

Other comments were derisive toward parents.

All this didn’t make the news until this week.

Click here for details.

Dozens of parents learned about what was said, and they protested at the Warwickshire County Council headquarters. They demanded that the offending council members resign, despite apologies having been already given.

It is easy to understand the outrage of these parents. Autism is a catastrophe right now in the UK. Tens of thousands of children are waiting years just to be assessed for autism, and they then continue to wait for services and special school places. Some are out of school for years.

County councils across country are facing mounting deficits due to the explosion in autistic students in their schools. They should all be concerned, and naturally, they should want to know what’s going on. Sadly that probably won’t happen.

There is a chilling omen here.

This is now a national scandal. Multiple stories across the country have slammed the council members for their offensive remarks.

I’m sure that all the members of all the county councils in England got the message: YOU DO NOT QUESTION WHY THERE ARE SO MANY DISABLED CHILDREN.

No increase is ever too much. Somehow local governments will have to keep on paying even if they’re millions in debt because of it.

Currently there are two stories that remind us that this disaster is ongoing. (Actually I have a couple dozen from the UK, but these two will serve to make the point.)

In Newcastle in northeast England, they need a special school for the increasing number of autistic students, but they don’t actually have the money to build it..

Feb 7, 2024, Newcastle: Plan unveiled for new special school in Newcastle to cope with rising number of children with autim

A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the majority of the costs of building a new special school would have to come from the Department for Education (DfE). But it emerged in May 2023 that the council had failed in a funding bid to the DfE…. Coun Kemp said: “There has been an increasing demand for services that specialise in supporting young people with autism. The creation of this new facility will help address this and ensure more children and young people receive the support they need in an environment where they can thrive. These proposals demonstrate our continued commitment to improving services and supporting our children and young people into a successful future.” Previous council forecasts have suggested that an extra 320 to 380 schools places for children with autism would need to be created to cope with rising demand.

AND in WALES, plans are being made for a new $44 million special school.

Feb 7, 2024, Herald Wales: Plans revealed for new £35m [$44M] special school in Wrexham

Speaking during an update on the council’s revenue budget, Cllr Phil Wynn said: “One of our priorities is to build a brand-new special school in Wrexham because the current St Christopher’s school has exceeded its shelf life. “That’s a commitment we’ve made and it’s probably going to cost £35m [$44M] plus.”… St Christopher’s provides education for pupils aged from six to 19-years-old who have a range of complex learning and development needs….

The Wrexham school story is mostly about the availability of ample parking, The public is now so used to hearing about yet another special/autism school that there really isn’t a need to go into details.

This is the future for Britain: more and more special schools, more and more children with autism, higher and higher costs. The local councils will keep on paying and building until they’re broke.

So what else can they do?

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