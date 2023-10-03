Opening of The Beeches Independent School at Thorpe Road by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow with CEO Karim Lalani, Barry Fry, director of operations Rebecca Ovellani and head teacher Abigail Brown

I posted this story for two reasons. First of all, it’s proof that NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL announcements are a daily feature in the press in the U.K.

Secondly, I’m mystified seeing yet again a photo of all the smiling faces. There is no one out there worried about the future. Can increases go on indefinitely? It seems so.

Oct 2, 2023, Peterborough Telegraph: New special educational needs school opens in Peterborough https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/education/new-special-educational-needs-school-opens-in-peterborough-4356327 Central England

The Beeches Independent School, has moved from Dogsthorpe Road to Thorpe Road, and the first bell to start school in the new home was rang on Friday morning. The new building is much larger than the school’s previous building and has capacity for 32 pupils, aged between nine and 19, with the school specialising in teaching children Peterborough MP Mr Bristow, and Peterborough United Director of Football Mr Fry were given a tour Along with Peterborough pupils, the school also has a number of youngsters from outside the city on its register….

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