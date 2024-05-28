The current news that “more than a million more children were diagnosed with ADHD in 2022 than in 2016” has been explained away as due to greater awareness, societal changes or the result of the COVID lockdown.

More ADHD isn’t a big deal to health officials, and it’s being described as merely “an ongoing and expanding public health concern.”

A month ago there was a story that shows clearly what happens if anyone tries to link the increase in ADHD to toxins in the environment.

April 12, 2024, Yahoo News: Joe Wicks Is Getting Schooled For Saying ADHD Is Caused By... Food

Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Headliners podcast, Joe Wicks revealed that he believes that a surge in childhood ADHD diagnoses is linked to poor diets and Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs). On the podcast, Joe, also known as The Body Coach, said that he believes that if he were a child in 2024, he likely would have been diagnosed with ADHD, and he believes his poor behaviour at school was directly linked to his diet at home. He said: “Looking back now, there’s no doubt the food I was eating was directly linked to my behaviour. I was never diagnosed with ADHD but I think nowadays it’s this common thing that every child seems to be being diagnosed. “And I think a lot of it can stem back to the diet and the foods that we’re eating.” . . . The cookbook author voiced concerns on children’s diets The coach, who has published 11 cookbooks which have collectively sold over 2 million copies, believes that the nation’s tendency to opt for convenience over fresh ingredients is harming children. He said: ’The thing about them [UPFs] is we can eat so much, so fast, because they’re so palatable, we know these foods just taste amazing and we can consume so much of it. . . . The coach explained: “They’re struggling at school with focus, they’re gaining weight, and probably having really low energy crashes because these foods are just not going to give your children the energy they need to sustain a healthy day — a balanced level of energy.” He also urged listeners to wean themselves off unhealthy foods and get in their kitchens to feel the benefits of healthy foods.

Wicks was immediately slammed by ADHD advocates.

Leading ADHD charity issued a statement on his comments. . . It read: “It was really disappointing to hear Joe Wicks linking a processed food diet to having ADHD. Joe is a force for so much good but on this he is abjectly wrong. His core point that a good diet can help people in so many ways is absolutely correct. But a diet good, bad, or ugly won’t make you have ADHD or make you not have ADHD “To suggest for ADHD that swapping sweets or [burgers] for a plate of veggies is all that is needed to “fix” someone with ADHD is both wrong and damaging. It’s misleading and undermines the very real difficulty of living with the life-long condition ADHD.” According to ADHD UK, there is no one cause of ADHD. It is considered to be a result of an often complex interplay between genetic and environmental factors – with genetic factors being responsible for 70%-80% of the probability.

So once again, children can be exposed to a plethora of toxins with no bad side effects. We can keep on feeding children all the processed foods with preservatives, artificial colors, artificial sweeteners, GMOs, hydrogenated oils to name only a few of the unnatural foods out there.

Seriously, everything done to food in the last 75 years has been to make it cheaper or the shelf life longer. Unless you’re eating organic, non GMO foods, you’re consuming chemicals disguised as food. But don’t worry none of it can affect brain development in little kids.

ADHD UK says so.

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