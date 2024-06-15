Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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SoloD
Jun 15, 2024

It is happening because the vast majority of people who are not consciously running a scam magically believe that other people share a similar sheep like outlook.

Women especially believe that doctors have their best interests at heart. So they are easy marks for that vaccine and hysterectomy due to a cyst on the uterus (caused by dehydration so some experts say).

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