April serves a purpose for all those who want to end any discussion about what’s behind the massive, never-ending increase in children with autism worldwide. All month we’re told about autism awareness, autism acceptance and autism appreciation.

We’re reminded that there really isn’t more autism, it’s just that doctors are so much better at diagnosing autism than they were in the 20th century.

Officials weren’t worried about autism when it affected one in 150 children, nor were they concerned when the rate reached one in 36 officially here in America.

NOW a story from Scotland reveals even more dire statistics.

IN SCOTTISH SCHOOLS ONE IN EVERY 23 CHILDREN, ONE IN EVERY 14 BOYS HAS AUTISM.

April 6, 2024, Herald Scotland: Have Scottish schools learned to accept autistic pupils?

Scottish Government figures confirm that there has been a massive increase in the number of pupils registered as autistic (or, more specifically, as having an autism spectrum disorder or ASD) over the last decade or so. In 2010, the total figure stood at 6,506; in 2014, the overall figure breached 10,000 for the first time; and in the most recent census, 30,179 pupils were registered as receiving additional support for ASD – more than all of those with physical and mental health problems put together, and just a few hundred short of the total number receiving support for dyslexia. . . .

In the middle of an article about how Scottish schools need to do more to support autistic students, there was this bombshell:

There are now 43 autistic pupils for every 1000 young people in our schools [one in 23], up from just 10 per 1000 in 2010. These young people also represent a larger proportion of all pupils with additional support needs. . . .

To me, it seems that should have been the focus of the whole story, but it was only said in passing. Acceptance and support for autistic students was more important than any serious questions about where they’re all coming from.

It isn’t surprising really

The numbers for Northern Ireland and Ireland are just as frightening.

In 2023, the autism rate for Northern Ireland was one in every 20 schoolchildren.

In 2022, we learned that one in every 21 students in Ireland has autism.

The fact that Scotland has a rate of one in every 23 is pretty much line with the others.

To get an idea of the impact autism is having on Scotland, it should be noted that in December, 2023, the Scottish government revealed that 37 percent of students in that country have special education needs.

Furthermore, in November, 2022, the education magazine in the U.K., Schools Week announced that autism is the biggest factor in special school populations.

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent….

While I’m seeing multiple stories from around the U.K. about celebrating autism and neuroversity, I can’t understand how any of that relates to what’s happening all around.

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