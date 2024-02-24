I have an incredibly long list of U.K. stories from the past several weeks all saying the same thing: SPECIAL EDUCATION IS BANKRUPTING THE GOVERNMENT.

There are so many stories that it will take me a month to get through them all and by then there will be loads more.

On February 18th the Guardian reported on the big national picture in England. There’s been this increase in special needs students that never seems to level off (although no one dares to ask where they are all coming from).

Jake Berry, a former Conservative party chair, was among those pleading with his own government to help local authorities handle the surge in children and young people seeking education, health and care plans (EHCPs).

Councils are required by law to complete special education requests in 20 weeks, but less than half meet the target.

One official admitted what they’re up against.

Alex Dale, the chair of the f40 group of local authorities, said: “I don’t think anyone, seven or eight years ago, quite expected that demand would rise in the way that it has. And that’s why we’re in the situation now, where I think even the government acknowledged that the Send system is not working.”

There is never enough money.

The Department for Education (DfE) says high-needs funding is rising by £440m [$558M] in 2024-25 to a total of £10.5bn [$13B]--an increase of more than 60% since 2019-20 – and in 2022 it launched a drive to open 60 new special schools. . . . According to f40, an additional £4.6bn [$5.8B] a year is needed just to prevent the crisis from getting worse.

There was a call here to have more inclusion in mainstream schools, “reducing the reliance on costly special schools.”

That sounds impossible considering the reports I’ve seen seeing, saying that special needs students today have MORE COMPLEX NEEDS.

No one in the DofE ever talks about why there is no end to the increases. Maybe they bring it up privately, but nothing is on the record.

A Sky News story on February 10th revealed that 20,000 special needs children in England don’t have a school place. Instead they’re given money to find their own accommodations.

Madeleine is at home because she has no school place. She was rejected by every school her council approached because she has autism. Her anxiety means she needs a high level of support. . . . Madeleine has joined a growing number of children whose parents are instead given money to pay for educational activities outside of school. . . . Forced out of the recognized school system, Madeleine now comes here. It’s a controversial form of education known as Unregistered Alternative Provision, which is increasingly the only option for children shut out of regular schooling. As long as they’re small and part time, places like this don’t have to register with OFSTED, in fact no one oversees them.

And a February 7th story focused on the crisis, again without noticing the elephant in the room: THE CAUSE OF THE INCREASES.

Rishi Sunak told parliament today he wants every child to thrive. But over 1.5 million pupils in England have special educational needs, and with the number of applications for a child education plan rising by almost a quarter, the waiting time has also gone up. . . . The government hands responsibility for this over to councils who have a legal duty to provide. They have 20 weeks to issue an educational plan, but that timeline is slipping. Almost half of children are waiting beyond this time. . . .

Meanwhile, this is what’s happening around England.

YORK: Lottery for special school places.

One of two brothers, twins, both nonverbal with autism, gets a special school place, the other one doesn’t.

MERTON: More special needs students.

Improvements add 100 new places to special needs facility. Cost: $1.8M.

Officials ‘excited,’ ‘delighted.’

SUFFOLK: ‘Damning’ report on special education provisions.

The report, the third of its kind since 2016, found children with SEND in Suffolk needed urgent help and revealed widespread systemic failings within the service. . . . Currently, many families across the county are having to wait weeks and even months over the 20-week statutory timescale for completing new EHC needs assessments.

KENDALL: A $7.6M special school expansion is "making significant progress."

Sandgate is a special school for children and young people between the ages of three and nineteen years. . . . Daniel Hinton, Headteacher at Sandgate School, said: “The inclusivity this project will offer for students across both schools is fantastic. . .

KENT: A new special school has opened.

Already open and accepting applications, the school will cater for up to 40 pupils aged between nine and 19 and will feature classes of no more than eight. It is aimed to help pupils who have a diagnosis of autism, or have autistic traits, together with difficulties with mental health and anxiety.

HAMPSHIRE: Special education numbers are expected to increase.

As of November 2023, the number of maintained education, health and care plans (EHCPs) in Hampshire County Council was 15,954. By 2030/31, the council expects there to be around 28,000 pupils who will have a plan which aims to ensure they get the support they need. As a result, and due to the lack of sufficient provision within Hampshire schools, the county council has increased its dependency on placements within the independent and non-maintained sector (INMSS). These have an average cost of £61,200 [$77K] compared to £17,636 [$22K] for a place offered within a mainstream school.

SUNDERLAND: Elementary school is getting a new special education unit.

A primary school in Sunderland is set to get a new special educational needs (SEN) unit, thanks to a decision by city councillors. The plans for Hudson Road Primary School in the Hendon ward were approved at a meeting of Sunderland City Council's Planning and Highways Committee this week. . . . Councillor Iain Scott said: "We really do have a need for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision in Sunderland, quite prevalently amongst key stage one. "Again, this is a generation with Covid where they missed some of their introduction to schooling and we've seen, not just across the city but across the entirety of the country, an increase in SEND need.

WILMSLOW: New 80 place autism school now opened

Conlon Construction has handed over the newly expanded Springfield School site in Wilmslow, creating up to 80 much-needed local school spaces for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Cheshire East Council awarded Conlon Construction the contract as part of our commitment to increase the number of specialist school spaces within the borough and support young people with a range of needs, including autistic spectrum condition, severe learning difficulties and profound multiple learning difficulties. . . . “We have already made considerable capital investment into increasing school places having provided over 230 new places in our special schools and resource provisions in the last five years.” Lisa Hodgkinson, head teacher at Springfield School, said: “We have been working closely with Cheshire East Council over a number of years to increase specialist places for children with cognition and learning difficulties at our site in Crewe.

ESSEX: Plans are being made for a new 100 place special school.

A plan to create a "much-needed" special needs school for more than 100 pupils has been launched by Essex County Council. . . . Mr Francois said creating the new school would help meet "vital" need. . . . "I launched this campaign after meeting many frustrated parents at my constituency surgeries, who were desperate for a special needs place for their child but could not obtain one." Tony Ball, the council's cabinet member for education excellence, lifelong learning and employability, said: "We know demand for special needs places in south Essex currently outstrips supply, so this exciting new school is specifically designed to help meet this pressing need. . . .

EASTLEIGH: A 125 place special school is approved; cost is $22 million.

The new £17.9 million [$22.7M] school is intended to provide accommodation for up to 125 children aged eight to 16 with social, emotional and mental health needs and, subject to planning consent, is due to open in summer 2026. . . Councillor Steve Forster, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Like all Local Authorities, we continue to see significant demand for special school places in Hampshire and as a result, a growing use of expensive, independent non-maintained settings. . . . . “We are delighted.“

These stories are from all over England.

Imagine what will be happening in a year or two. This is a huge snowball rolling downhill and gaining more and more velocity. What happens when the money runs out?

Back on February 2nd former Children’s Commissioner, Anne Longfield, sounded an alarm, not about where the numbers are coming from, but about the lack of assessments. And the problem is AUTISM.

According to NHS figures published in September 2023, there were 157,809 patients in England with an open referral for suspected autism.

Longfield:

“The number of autistic children seeking support is at a record high and the number waiting for an assessment has rocketed since Covid. “The autism assessment crisis is leaving thousands of children without the support they need and parents having to battle their way through a nightmare process that can take years to resolve.

COVID is currently mentioned in a number of these stories, as if this explains why there are thousands on waitlists for ASD assessments.

Here’s what the reporter from Channel 4 in London said.

There’s a multitude of reasons why, from the impact of COVID to parents having better awareness. And this program will be picking apart this complex picture.

I wonder what Channel 4 will PICK APART in this COMPLEX PICTURE. They’re already telling us that COVID and “better awareness” are behind the rise.

Just how clueless were we back 20 and 30 years ago before we became so aware?

The truth is NO ONE WILL ADMIT THERE’S A REAL INCREASE.

Members of the public, looking at these stories of constant increases, also see comments from officials like:

‘I am absolutely delighted,’ ‘I’m excited,’ ‘fantastic’ and ‘the facilities were amazing;’

All the positive endorsements make it sound like nothing is really wrong. Everything is fine.

We’re good with the numbers that never stop growing.

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