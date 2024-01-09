Special education costs are simply too great for local governments in England to pay for on their own, despite the national government pouring billions more into education.

Devon, a county in southwest England, is asking for more money from Parliament. .

Jan 7, 2024, (UK) Kings Bridge Today: Campaign for fair education funding secures debate in Parliament

A CAMPAIGN group featuring Devon representatives that is seeking fairer funding for education has secured a debate on the issue in parliament this coming week. The F40 group, which counts Devon County Council as a member, and whose vice-chair is Devon’s longest-serving MP, Sir Gary Streeter (Conservative, South West Devon), brings together authorities whose per pupil funding is among the worst in England. The debate, which will take place in the House of Commons on Monday, January 8, comes as Devon is preparing to submit its bid to the government’s safety valve programme, which provides a bail-out for council’s facing steep education-related deficits. As it stands, Devon is predicted to hit a cumulative deficit in its special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision of roughly £162 million [$206M] by April.

Kicking the can down the road

Authorities are currently allowed to keep these deficits off their balance sheets until 2026. This can help councils avoid going bust. Devon hopes to secure somewhere between £70 million [$89M] to £100 million [$127M] from the safety valve programme, according to comments last November by Angie Sinclair, Devon’s director of finance and public value. Sir Gary wrote to chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of last year’s autumn statement, urging him to increase funding for higher needs pupils, as well as to provide “substantial additional SEND capital funding” above what had already been promised. The F40 group predicts that an additional £4.6 billion [$5.8B] in additional funding for high needs pupils is required across England….

Just like in the U.S., no one in the British government is in the least curious about where all these “higher needs students” are coming from. That topic is just impossible to address.

I’m sure Parliament will do something symbolic to increase funding, but it will never be enough. Devon is just one place with a special ed deficit of hundreds of millions. What will happen when an army of local councils comes begging?

In November, N. Yorkshire reported that they faced a $125 million overspend in special education.

Also in November the Staffordshire Council said they faced a $25 million “high needs block” overspend in 2023-2024, and they predict a $31 million overspend next year.

Northumberland expects a $4 million deficit this year for “its high needs budget.”

Northern Ireland is in the same boat with $79 million in overspend for 2023-2024.

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