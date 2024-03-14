Stories from the U.K. are showing us the future. It is simple: You cannot somehow survive with more and more seriously disabled children.

The core of the stories is always autism. Growing demand for special education places and more complex needs are facts of life today, and local governments are running out of money trying to pay for it all.

The special education crisis has become a political issue because so many of the electorate are affected.

On March 9th the Standard published Challenge facing children with special educational needs ‘enormous’ – Labour.

The Labour Party hopes to become the majority party in the next election, and their focus is on how badly special education is being run currently.

The challenge facing children with special educational needs and disabilities is “enormous” and it would take Labour time to “turn that around”, the shadow education secretary has admitted. Children and families have been the “losers” of 14 years of “failed” reform and schools are struggling to meet the demand, Bridget Phillipson has said.

Members of the Labour Party see this situation as a failure of the Conservative Party’s education policies.

Ms Phillipson said: “The families of children with Send have had enough of failed promises, enough of support that’s never materialised, and they face far too adversarial a system. “The change that will be required in terms of the landscape overall, in our school system around Send is serious, it is necessary. “But it has to be right because I think families of children with Send have had enough of a system that isn’t delivering, but have had enough of promises from politicians that just haven’t been kept and I’m not prepared to do that.” Speaking on Saturday morning, she said: “The challenge on Send is enormous. Parents know it, schools know it, the Education Secretary herself recognises the problem. But after 14 years, it will take us time to turn that around.”

The Labour Party sees early intervention as a solution.

Ms Phillipson said Labour would have an “early focus on reforming the system”, and would intervene “far earlier” in children’s lives with language support, if they won the general election. “Because we know that if we address that much sooner the children who have less complex needs, or don’t require ongoing specialist support, can get the help that they need. And also we then free up that specialist provision where children do need ongoing support,” she said.

It is easy to blame “waiting lists” and “a lack of early intervention” etc. on failed polices of the opposing party.

Ms Phillipson added: “Far too many of the problems that we’re seeing at the moment are coming about because of long waiting lists, a lack of early intervention, a lack of early health, and it’s about those services that sit around families, as well as the support that we need to see within our schools.

“But I’m in no doubt as to the scale of the challenge. And we will need to get a much fuller understanding from government if we win the election as to the full extent of just how chaotic the system has become and what needs to change.”

The current education secretary, Gillian Keegan, is also calling for MORE SPECIAL NEEDS PLACES AND SCHOOLS.

Ms Keegan added: “If you look at special educational needs, we haven’t built enough special educational needs places or schools.”

Keegan made one comment that is at the center of this crisis, but no one will recognize it.

More and more children are diagnosed, or even not diagnosed but have special educational needs, that’s something that I don’t think we’ve got the right system in place

It’s the MORE AND MORE CHILDREN ARE DIAGNOSED that real issue. WHY are there so many disabled children flooding the schools?

And their solution is always MORE FUNDING AND MORE PLACES.

During the Budget this week, the Chancellor said £105 million would be invested over the next four years to build 15 new special free schools. The Treasury said the move will create more than 2,000 additional places for children with Send across England.

Seriously, it doesn’t matter if the LABOUR PARTY or the CONSERVATIVE PARTY wins the majority in Parliament. The tsunami of disabled children currently flooding schools with even more to come will lead to the collapse of everything. No government can fix this nightmare by pretending the numbers don’t matter and increases can go on forever.

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