About a year ago I read a story from the U.K. where some school official offhandedly remarked that the government was required by law to educate disabled kids, but they were not mandated to provide individuals with special transportation to school.

I have seen plenty of stories where special needs kids have a school place, often far from the home, but the taxis or buses fail to arrive. It may be a lack of funding or a lack of drivers, but it’s one more burden special needs families have to endure.

Here’s a current one.

Nov 2, 2023, BBC News: Boy misses school term due to Northamptonshire SEND transport https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-northamptonshire-67290092.amp

The mother of a 12-year-old boy says he has missed 40 days of school because a council cancelled his transport.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) had arranged for a taxi to take to 12-year-old Lucas to school due to his special educational needs (SEND).

But his mother Michelle was told to reapply after the taxi failed to turn up for the September term start.

NNC said everyone is required to "reapply for transport on transfer between primary and secondary school."

Lucas, who was diagnosed with ADHD and possibly high functioning autism, was given a specified school that was miles from home….

"His first year at his new school he didn't make it there for the first half term and it was while they were sorting the taxis out," she said.

"We were warned that could happen."

Michelle who does not drive has had to rely on the taxi service to take her son Lucas to school.

"I emailed the transport team saying what's going on and they said the taxi contract has been cancelled," she said…..

MORE

On Oct 2nd there a similar story from Stoke-on-Trent, England.

Boy, 12, still hasn't been to school after transport crisis leaves him stranded https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/boy-12-still-hasnt-been-31082562.amp

A 12-year-old autistic boy has missed the first month of school due to a council transport crisis that has left him stranded.

Despite having a place at Bluebell School, in Stoke-on-Trent, Alfie Stevens requires council-provided transportation for his commute. But the minibus service has failed to arrive this term, leaving his aunt Christie Stevens, who suffers from fibromyalgia and is unable to transport him herself, very distressed.

Christie said the situation is infuriating and she has called the council nearly every day to find no one answering. She explained: "You're just asked to leave a voicemail but then no one gets back to you anyway. It's ridiculous, it's so difficult for anyone to get through to the council and I'm not the only person having problems with this, I've heard lots of complaints."

This issue is not isolated, as six-year-old Carter Birks from Longton has also missed the start of the 2023/24 academic year at Merryfields School in Newcastle-under-Lyme due to a similar problem. The situation is being partly attributed to the council's decision to cut £570,000 [$689,000] from its special needs school transport provision earlier this year.

And on Sept 28th story from London was about the same thing.

London News: Council fined £5.8K [$7,000] for failing to provide girl with school transport https://londonnewsonline.co.uk/council-fined-5-8k-for-failing-to-provide-girl-with-school-transport/

A council has been told to pay nearly £6,000 [$7,000] to a resident after failing to provide transport to school for his daughter with special needs for 9 months.

Bromley council has been fined by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman over the failure, according to a report published last month.

The report said the resident, known as Mr X, had an 11-year-old daughter with autism, delays to her speech and language ability and behaviour which included spitting and kicking.

Finally a news report from Ireland on Sept 28th showed how widespread this is.

Limerick Post: No room on the bus for autistic children https://www.limerickpost.ie/2023/09/20/no-room-on-the-bus-for-autistic-children/

A MOTHER of six disabled children has had to take three of her children out of the school where they felt secure because they had no seats on the school bus.

Aoife and Francis Kally are both parents and carers to their six young children, all of whom have special needs….

“Now we’re faced with making six journeys a day because they all have different school hours,” Aoife told the Limerick Post.

“That’s 210 kilometres [130 miles] a day driving, and we still have other children in school, including pre-school. Besides which, our car has died. We just can’t do it.”

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