A current story from the UK about was all about expansion plans for special education services.

Oct 25, 2023, Wales Herald: New special school plans clarified after concerns raised https://www.herald.wales/south-wales/rhondda-cynon-taf/new-special-school-plans-clarified-after-concerns-raised/

PLANS for a new special school in Rhondda Cynon Taf do not involve the closure of any of the county’s current special schools, councillors have said.

Tucked into this story was this paragraph:

In June, the council’s cabinet agreed to consult on the proposal with the reason behind it being the pressures faced by RCT’s special schools as the number of pupils placed in these specialist provisions are increasing on an annual basis and children’s needs are becoming more complex.

This minor point about MORE special needs students with MORE complex needs was just a passing comment without further explanation.

I have seen the same scenario in other stories. No one takes the times to delve into this and focus on the obvious:

What’s behind the increase in special needs students? What disabilities are prevalent? What does “more complex” mean? What are these increases costing the government?

No one has interest in what is happening to children. They do expect things to continue to get worse.

He said: “It will of course build capacity for the future in an area that is experiencing increased demand and of course we do have statutory duties in this area….