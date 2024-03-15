Here in the U.S., we’re not reading about increases in special needs students bankrupting local governments, but they are in the U.K. I can’t possibly keep up with the stories of the dire circumstances local councils are facing over the rising cost of special education.

Dysfunctional students are the new normal. There is absolutely no interest in why this is happening.

I can’t imagine what they’re telling themselves. How is this acceptable?

Just out is a story from Walsall, a city in the West Midlands. It’s about how the local council is considering funds of $24M for 197 more special ed places.

Walsall Council: Cabinet asked to approve £18.6 million [$24M] to fund more special educational needs school places

The report, which will be presented at Cabinet on Wednesday 20 March 2024, is part of an update for members which outlines the current provisions in place for Walsall pupils who have special educational needs, and the council’s approach to manage growing demand up until 2028.

Do they expect “growing demand” to keep on growing forever? Evidently they do.

In the last four years, the number of children with EHC plans in Walsall has increased by 125%, and by the 2027/28 academic year, it is estimated that 1985 pupils with EHC plans will require specialist school places in Walsall.

Passive acceptance: “As much as possible”

The report outlines there are currently 1121 specialist school places in the borough, which indicates a shortfall of up to 740 places. Substantial improvements to the EHC plan process have already been made, and the report explains the council’s plans to further strengthen this process, and how it will work with schools to help reduce the shortfall as much as possible and reduce demand of specialist school places. However, considering such significant demand pressures, the report outlines a mix of proposals - some immediate and some long-term - for Cabinet’s review and approval. Immediate proposals include a fifth stage of development to Oakwood Early Development Centre, which would create 50 additional places, and renovating vacant nursery, Rowley Robins, which would create 47 additional places. Cabinet will be asked to approve upgrades to facilities within its mainstream schools which would create an additional 100 places, and allocate budget to improve and adapt buildings suitably for pupil’s additional needs. . . .

The incredible lack of concern about the future is utterly mystifying. How can these increases continue indefinitely?

This story and the hundreds of others I’ve written about frighten me, and I don’t even live there. How do these officials just go home and sleep nights after dealing with all this?

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