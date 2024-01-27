It’s hard to imagine how society will function in a hundred or even fifty years given the impact all the children with autism are having on schools around the world right now.

Will anyone wake up to the reality of the autism epidemic in time to actually do anything about it? How long will governments be able to pay for all the disabled adults as well as the non-stop increases in disabled children?

And when everything finally does collapse under the weight of the societal costs of autism, will the public demand to know why no one did anything to prevent it from happening?

These questions are often on my mind as I search for news reports. How can we be so blind to what is happening right in front of us?

I wish the British press had half the interest that they’ve shown for King Charles and Kate Middleton’s hospital stays for the desperate situation of disabled children in the U.K.

Here are a few stories from the U.K. from the past couple of days. I was expecting to find one story about yet another new special school, instead I found two, both schools specifically for children with autism.

England: "Number of pre-school children with special education needs, disabilities increasing"

There will be fewer nursery spaces for children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) after the expansion of funded hours in England in April, councils and charities warn. A third of councils expect fewer places to be available, a survey suggests…. Demand for childcare places is rising due to the government's plan to offer funded hours to younger children, but the number of pre-school children with special education needs and disabilities is increasing too… According to government figures, the number of three- and four-year-olds eligible for 30 hours of childcare who have SEND has risen from 76,418 (6.3%) in 2021 to 95,589 (8%) in 2023. Only one in five councils has sufficient availability for children with SEND currently, and many are concerned the situation will get worse, the managing director of Coram Family and Childcare, Ellen Broome says…. Councils are worried about "the additional spaces that need to be created in the system" and "the impact that will have on how many providers are able to offer places with SEND", Ms Broome adds. Councillor Louise Gittins, who chairs the Local Government Association's Children and Young People Board, agrees councils face "significant challenges" managing the ever-increasing rise in demand for support for children with SEND….

Glasgow, Scotland: ASD support group almost triples in a year; 'bursting at the seams'

A one-of-a-kind Glasgow support group focusing on children with autism has turned one. Autisfun, based in Barmulloch, holds playgroups for kids with additional support needs at the BCDC base in North Glasgow…. "We started the group with 30 children, one session a week and by week two, we had to upgrade that to two sessions a week.... "We now have around 140 families who come on our trips, dipping in and out…. To keep up with demand, Autisfun is now looking for a permanent home with a bigger capacity…. "Such is the demand, they are now bursting at the seams and it’s the responsibility of all relevant stakeholders to support them in any way possible.

Staffordshire: Demand for SPED support up by 30% in 5 yrs; $1.5M more added

Increased early intervention has been launched for children needing support in the classroom…. And it’s estimated up to 800 children might benefit across the county each year at a time when the demand for special educational needs support in Staffordshire schools has risen by 30 per cent in the last five years, surpassing the national average. … Demand is rising and this initiative is designed to provide support in the classroom quickly and effectively.” More than 21,000 children in Staffordshire require support in school, which is approximately 16 per cent of the total school population. … £1.2m [$1.5M] has been identified from existing budgets to support the new approach…

Northamptonshire: New 252 place autism school approved; 'desperate need'

A new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been approved. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) backed plans for a facility in the old St John's Centre, Tiffield, which would open in September 2025 with 252 places. Tiffield Academy would educate students on the autistic spectrum and those with severe learning difficulties. Fiona Baker, from WNC, said there was a "desperate need" for the specialist education facility….



Oxfordshire: $18.3M autism school approved; a 'milestone'

The county council leader has described the decision to approved funding for a new £14.4m [$18.3M] special education needs school as a “milestone”. Oxfordshire County Council cabinet members considered a recommendation to give the green light to the proposed school for children with Social and Emotional High Needs (SEMH) and Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD)…. Oxfordshire County Council faced scrutiny last year after a report identified “widespread and systemic failings” which needed to be “addressed urgently”.

And finally proof that being “autism friendly” is good for business.

British railway system gets Autism-Friendly Award

The National Autistic Society has recognised Great Western Railway (GWR) for providing an autism-friendly environment. The award recognises GWR for a host of autism-awareness initiatives being trialled at stations in the west of its network. Since June last year GWR has created several autism-friendly products specifically designed to help autistic people to be able to travel by train.

This is a society in decline. “Increasing demand” will bury Britain. They just don’t know it’s happening.

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