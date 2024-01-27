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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 27, 2024

Autism was rebranded as 'neurodiversity/neurodivergence/a personality difference' by the far left and by 'mildly' affected adults with 'autistic' characteristics. As someone who was profoundly affected, and is moderately affected, the 'neurodivergent' label is a fancy way to hide aluminum-induced encephalopathy and 'leaky gut syndrome' (increased intestinal permeability, I.I.P. in official scientific terms) induced by aluminum adjuvants. Many 'neurodiversity' 'traits' extending from childhood into adulthood, such as explosive meltdowns and rage, a tendency to bite, impaired cognition and deficits in learning, etc, look like IP36 deletion syndrome (or mutated 1P36 gene receptors, if any, in the brain). 1P36 is basically the 'zombie virus' as known to many in the truther community, made widely known by the leaked Pfizer documents of adverse effects, "1P36 gene deletion" being the first one listed in alphabetical order. 'Viruses' are dead, inactive exosomes that cannot infect anything on their own. TimTruth exposed the Jesuit Masonic 'savior of Florida', Ron Desantis (the Desantis panel) praising and promoting various shots (supposedly 'safer, smaller, MRNA-free' aluminum-filled pokes) for children and their gullible parents.

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