Look at what’s happening in Yorkshire, England and imagine what the future will be like.

May 31, 2024, (UK) BBC News: Autism care plans rise by nearly 400% since 2015

The number of under-25s with an autism care plan in North Yorkshire has risen by almost 400%, it has been revealed. North Yorkshire Council said the significant increase had put the authority under "enormous pressure" to fund support for young people with special educational needs. Autism is now the most common "primary need" in the county, a council report said. It blamed a "spiralling" numbers of referrals and inadequate government funding for the situation

Dealing with more and more autism

At a meeting this week, the council's executive member for children and families, councillor Janet Sanderson, said the authority was doing all it could to deliver services. . . . Between 2020 and 2023, the number of plans being funded in the county rose by 43%, compared to a national rate of 33%. Autism accounts for 39% of the plans in place in North Yorkshire - a 387% increase since 2015. . . . Earlier this year, the government announced £600m [$763M] in extra funding to help councils meet demand for adult and children’s social care. However, the council's children and young people's service director, Stuart Carlton, said that despite reviews and new ideas, the situation remained a concern. He told the meeting: “We know what we need to do and we have plans for all of it. It’s always in that context of ever-rising demand.”

Seriously, it sounds like the council is blaming the problem for the problem. MORE CHILREN WITH AUTISM is the problem, but no one is allowed to say that.

Two stories from earlier this year show clearly what happens to anyone who dares ask where all the special needs are coming from.

May 10, 2024, Ireland, The Journal: Senator tells TD: "You did not see children with difference in school because they were not allowed to attend"

Feb 6, 2024, BBC News: Warwickshire councillors apologise for special needs comments

What’s going to happen is the numbers will keep on growing and councils will keep on paying……..until they’re broke, which won’t be long.

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