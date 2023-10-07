Parents staged a protest to raise awareness of a lack of special educational needs places at schools

Leeds is a city in Yorkshire, in the north of England and what’s happening to special education there is a disaster in the making. It’s the future for every city and county in the U.K. There simply will be TOO MANY DISABLED KIDS AND TOO LITTLE MONEY. It’s way too late to ever turn this around.

Here’s the story.

Oct 5, 2023, BBC News: Parents call for more special needs school places https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-leeds-67020091.amp

(And the one disability specifically mentioned is AUTISM.)

Campaigners have rallied to call for more support and additional specialist school spaces for children with special educational needs (SEN).

Parents at the protest in Leeds on Thursday said they struggled to get suitable educational places.

Leeds is like every city or town in England. Schools can’t handle the increases.

Here are the main points of the story.

Special education,

The number of children receiving SEN support across Yorkshire has risen by 21% since 2016, official figures show. …

The latest data shows the number of children in Yorkshire receiving SEN support is more than 97,000 in 2023. In 2016 the number stood at 79,590….

…the number of children applying for EHCPs in Leeds had risen by 60%.

More funding

It should be noted is that this massive amount of money is for severely disabled children.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it had invested £10.5bn [$13B] in the country's high needs budget for 2024….

Why is this happening? Was it COVID?

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, executive member for economy, culture and education at Leeds City Council, said there had been a "huge increase" in the number of pupils needing additional support since the pandemic.

Yorkshire can’t keep paying

…"We as a council have genuinely struggled to keep up with that demand," he said.

"It's because the funding is not there, the funding doesn't exist."

More is never enough

Councillor Imran Khan, Bradford Council's portfolio holder for education, employment and skills, said the authority had created more than 1,000 extra specialist school places in the past four years but said more funding was needed….

They said the number of specialist SEN free school places will also double to 19,000 nationally, once those currently being created are complete.

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