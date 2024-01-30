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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 30, 2024

"Virtual autism" and "bad choices" (as if violent ASD impulses are "choices") is the 21st century version of 1950's "refrigerator mother" theory. Going to only three years of public 'school' (late 4th to early 7th) in my life, being born early 2002, we didn't use IPads in school (except during speech therapy sessions, and in some of my OT sessions I had too) but NOT IN THE CLASSROOM. We had to do paper assignments just like the 90's-80's kids did (and in the computer room, computer assignments). Our classrooms had digital whiteboards, but also had strict "no electronics" policies (that were probably lifted years later, due to much more 'neurodiverse' ASD students needing IPads/AAC apps to communicate) and the teacher would take away distracting toys/fidget toys into her "June box".

Could it be "millennials" just being bad parents and raising their kids with "Skibidi Toilet" and "Lankybox" all the time, and not an environmental causation outside the electronics? I don't think so. Early 60's kids (like my mom and dad, both born before 1963) grew up saturated with Hanna-Barbera cartoons, comics, TV and endless entertainment (digital and non-digital), but ASDs were extremely rare back then, and they both functioned fine in society and school way better and much longer than I did.

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