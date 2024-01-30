A story on January 23, 2024, from Kashmir, a region in northeast India, really surprised me.

The title was, Surge In Virtual Autism Cases Among Kashmiri Children Raises Concerns. Virtual autism is a condition that resembles typical autism.

From the story:

Causal factors: The excessive use of screens, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and television… The prevalence of this condition is further exacerbated by limited real-world interactions and insufficient physical play, particularly in the context of nuclear families…. A report sponsored by UNICEF, based on research conducted by CGWC-IMHANS, highlights that the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is approximately 2.34 percent among children aged four to six years in the Kashmir valley.

I looked into “virtual autism” and these are the symptoms:

Excessive levels of activity and restlessness beyond what is considered typical for their age. Inability to concentrate or sustain attention on tasks or activities. Strong preference for virtual activities over other real-life interactions or hobbies. Impairments in speech and language development due to limited social interaction outside the virtual world. Frequent irritability and frustration may be due to difficulties transitioning from the virtual environment to real-life situations. Difficulty in maintaining focus on a particular activity or conversation for an extended period. Sudden and significant changes in emotions and mood lead to unpredictable behavior.

Once again, children in the 21st century are recognized as different from previous generations.

Autism is a term we hear tossed around freely today and applied to lots of different behavior to the point that it’s meaningless.

Calling this condition “virtual autism” further diminishes what autism actually is. Just like when famous celebrities in sports or entertainment suddenly discover as adults that they’re “autistic” and announce it to the world, we lose more of reality of autism.

Autism is now simply an acceptable fact of life. It’s normal.

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