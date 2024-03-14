Although autism is the primary cause for the growing number of county councils in England now facing massive deficits, stories from around the U.S. are all about acceptance and inclusion for a condition no one is worried about.

We’re casually told repeatedly that autism affects one in every 36 U.S. children. It’s now a given, until the next big leap upwards in the ASD rate. Numbers never bother anyone when it comes to autism.

On March 8th there was a story from Union Co. New Jersey that clearly shows how far we’ve come in normalizing a neurological disorder that most people weren’t aware of 30 years ago.

The title said it all: Autism Acceptance Returns With Music, Games, Crafts and Festivities to Union County

Commissioners and the Department of Human Services joyously announce the return of our annual Autism Acceptance Celebration. Residents are invited to enjoy music, games, and light refreshments at this free, outdoor event on Saturday, April 20th, . . . . . . My primary objectives for this year are to develop more inclusive and sensory-friendly county parks, thereby establishing a safe and welcoming environment for all of our children to enjoy, including those with special needs,” said Union County Commissioner Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Join us this April in celebrating our families’ special superheroes and princesses. I hope to see you there.” . . . Autism Awareness Month was established to increase knowledge and awareness about this condition. In an effort to encourage inclusivity and promote a shift in society’s perception of individuals on the Autism Spectrum, the name was changed to Autism Acceptance Month in 2021.

The message is clear: autism is a fact of life today. No one even mentions the cause or notes why it’s always increasing. No one suggests curing affected children.

The rate is always about CHILDREN WITH AUTISM, but that’s not a concern either.

According to reports released in 2023 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), affects an estimated one in thirty-six children in the United States. . . .

We’ve dressed autism up as just a difference. Here’s how Union Co described it:

It is a neurobiological disorder characterized by impairments in social communication and interactions, with restricted and repetitive behavior patterns.

Of course that doesn’t come close to what life is like for the teenager with autism who’s still in diapers, has a seizure disorder, severe gut issues, and is nonverbal.

Instead we’re convincing ourselves that we can somehow learn to live with more and more disabled children as long as we keep the blue lights on celebrate acceptance.

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