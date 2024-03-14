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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Mar 14, 2024

Anne, this is spot on. Thanks for making people aware of "Autism Aware Month." Instead it needs to be called "Autism Scare Month."

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Mar 14, 2024

What about autistic victims of mental hospitals? This needs all caps as nobody cares: WE NEED AN ONLINE AND OFFLINE MEMORIAL TO AUTISTICS OF ALL AGES, YOUNG AND OLD, WHO'VE BEEN TORTURED, INJURED OR/AND DECEASED BY BEHAVIORAL "HEALTH" AND MENTAL HOSPITALS NATONWIDE IN ALL 50 STATES. THE "AUTISM PSYCH WARD MEMORIAL" OR "ASD PWM" FOR SHORT. AGE OF AUTISM NEEDS TO HELP THIS WEBSITE MEMORIAL BECOME REALITY, AS IT'S A SILENT HORROR MOVIE THAT NO THEATER PLAYS. PARENTS CHOOSING TO SEND THEIR CHILDREN TO THESE PRISON CAMPS, ARE JUST AS EVIL AS THE "GOOD DOCTORS" WORKING IN "BEHAVIORAL HEALTH" PHARMAKEIA PRISON CAMPS. MAY YAHASHUA RETURN VERY SOON FOR WAR AGAINST THESE "BEHAVIORAL HEALTH" TORTURE CAMPS NATIONWIDE AND WORLDWIDE. I AM A VICTIM OF PRONE RESTRAINT AND FORCED INJECTIONS STARTING FROM INFANCY AND ALSO IN A PSYCH WARD AS AN AUTISTIC TEEN AFTER A SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER-INDUCED RAGE. MY PARENTS STILL LOVE AND ARE IN BONDAGE TO "BEHAVIORAL HEALTH" AND NOBODY SEAKS AGAINST IT.

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