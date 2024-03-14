Union Co, NJ celebrates AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MONTH
Learning to live with an epidemic of disabled children
Although autism is the primary cause for the growing number of county councils in England now facing massive deficits, stories from around the U.S. are all about acceptance and inclusion for a condition no one is worried about.
We’re casually told repeatedly that autism affects one in every 36 U.S. children. It’s now a given, until the next big leap upwards in the ASD rate. Numbers never bother anyone when it comes to autism.
On March 8th there was a story from Union Co. New Jersey that clearly shows how far we’ve come in normalizing a neurological disorder that most people weren’t aware of 30 years ago.
The title said it all: Autism Acceptance Returns With Music, Games, Crafts and Festivities to Union County
Commissioners and the Department of Human Services joyously announce the return of our annual Autism Acceptance Celebration. Residents are invited to enjoy music, games, and light refreshments at this free, outdoor event on Saturday, April 20th, . . .
. . . My primary objectives for this year are to develop more inclusive and sensory-friendly county parks, thereby establishing a safe and welcoming environment for all of our children to enjoy, including those with special needs,” said Union County Commissioner Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Join us this April in celebrating our families’ special superheroes and princesses. I hope to see you there.” . . .
Autism Awareness Month was established to increase knowledge and awareness about this condition. In an effort to encourage inclusivity and promote a shift in society’s perception of individuals on the Autism Spectrum, the name was changed to Autism Acceptance Month in 2021.
The message is clear: autism is a fact of life today. No one even mentions the cause or notes why it’s always increasing. No one suggests curing affected children.
The rate is always about CHILDREN WITH AUTISM, but that’s not a concern either.
According to reports released in 2023 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), affects an estimated one in thirty-six children in the United States. . . .
We’ve dressed autism up as just a difference. Here’s how Union Co described it:
It is a neurobiological disorder characterized by impairments in social communication and interactions, with restricted and repetitive behavior patterns.
Of course that doesn’t come close to what life is like for the teenager with autism who’s still in diapers, has a seizure disorder, severe gut issues, and is nonverbal.
Instead we’re convincing ourselves that we can somehow learn to live with more and more disabled children as long as we keep the blue lights on celebrate acceptance.
Anne, this is spot on. Thanks for making people aware of "Autism Aware Month." Instead it needs to be called "Autism Scare Month."
What about autistic victims of mental hospitals? This needs all caps as nobody cares: WE NEED AN ONLINE AND OFFLINE MEMORIAL TO AUTISTICS OF ALL AGES, YOUNG AND OLD, WHO'VE BEEN TORTURED, INJURED OR/AND DECEASED BY BEHAVIORAL "HEALTH" AND MENTAL HOSPITALS NATONWIDE IN ALL 50 STATES. THE "AUTISM PSYCH WARD MEMORIAL" OR "ASD PWM" FOR SHORT. AGE OF AUTISM NEEDS TO HELP THIS WEBSITE MEMORIAL BECOME REALITY, AS IT'S A SILENT HORROR MOVIE THAT NO THEATER PLAYS. PARENTS CHOOSING TO SEND THEIR CHILDREN TO THESE PRISON CAMPS, ARE JUST AS EVIL AS THE "GOOD DOCTORS" WORKING IN "BEHAVIORAL HEALTH" PHARMAKEIA PRISON CAMPS. MAY YAHASHUA RETURN VERY SOON FOR WAR AGAINST THESE "BEHAVIORAL HEALTH" TORTURE CAMPS NATIONWIDE AND WORLDWIDE. I AM A VICTIM OF PRONE RESTRAINT AND FORCED INJECTIONS STARTING FROM INFANCY AND ALSO IN A PSYCH WARD AS AN AUTISTIC TEEN AFTER A SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER-INDUCED RAGE. MY PARENTS STILL LOVE AND ARE IN BONDAGE TO "BEHAVIORAL HEALTH" AND NOBODY SEAKS AGAINST IT.