(I would just to see informed consent.)

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar from Arizona introduced a bill recently that would end the liability protection afforded the vaccine makers since 1986.

Press release: Gosar Introduces Legislation to Sue Big Pharma for Vaccine Injuries

It is refreshing to see a member of Congress so well-informed on the nefarious connections between Big Pharma and the U.S. government. Few people are aware that neither vaccine makers nor doctors are responsible for adverse side effects from vaccinations.

No other product on the market has this kind of liability protection, despite the fact that vaccines have been declared “unavoidably unsafe.” It’s a sweet deal for pharma whose products are mandated and guaranteed to negatively affect a certain percentage of recepients.

Personally, I don’t see this bill going anywhere, but I admire the attempt at dismantling the overpowering control Big Pharma has over our legislators.

I would like to see a simple bill calling for INFORMED CONSENT.

Parents getting their children vaccinated would have to be told and sign a verification paper informing them that neither their doctor nor the vaccine manufacturer has ANY LIABILITY FOR VACCINE INJURIES.

Imagine the reactions from parents learning this. They might look at the childhood vaccination schedule from a whole new perspective.

I can’t see how anyone could object to that. It sounds like a parent’s right.

More coverage: Just the News: Rep. Gosar introduces legislation that would make it easier to sue Big Pharma for vaccine injuries

SURVEY: You Vote: What do you think of the bill to make it easier to sue over vaccine injuries?

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