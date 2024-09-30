U.S. Rep wants to make vaccine makers liable again!
End the unholy alliance between Big Pharma and the U.S. government
(I would just to see informed consent.)
U.S. Representative Paul Gosar from Arizona introduced a bill recently that would end the liability protection afforded the vaccine makers since 1986.
Press release: Gosar Introduces Legislation to Sue Big Pharma for Vaccine Injuries
Congressman Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-09), issued the following statement after introducing H.R. 9828, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, a bill that would strip vaccine manufacturers of their unjust liability shields. This carveout has resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits for Big Pharma while leaving tens of thousands of people without the ability to seek legal justice and compensation for injuries caused by vaccines.
“Although federal bureaucrats and Big Pharma insist that vaccines are safe, there is an unfortunate lack of science regarding the safety of vaccines. For example, a review of 12,000 scientific papers by the Institute of Medicine published in 2012 found that 98% of injuries studied were either caused by or may have been caused by a vaccine. Another government study found that while vaccines caused injuries in 10 percent of cases, only one percent get reported, meaning those injured by vaccines are vastly undercounted.
Furthermore, according to the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, nearly 20,000 Americans were reported as having been killed to date by a COVID-19 vaccine, equating to one death for every 14,000 people vaccinated, much higher than the one in a million deaths that is normally cited for dangerous vaccines.
Government bureaucrats and scientists responsible for approving vaccines are in bed with Big Pharma, often owning pharmaceutical stocks, serving as consultants and receiving lucrative contracts from pharmaceutical companies that pressure them to produce favorable results which is in direct violation of federal law. . . .
It is refreshing to see a member of Congress so well-informed on the nefarious connections between Big Pharma and the U.S. government. Few people are aware that neither vaccine makers nor doctors are responsible for adverse side effects from vaccinations.
No other product on the market has this kind of liability protection, despite the fact that vaccines have been declared “unavoidably unsafe.” It’s a sweet deal for pharma whose products are mandated and guaranteed to negatively affect a certain percentage of recepients.
Personally, I don’t see this bill going anywhere, but I admire the attempt at dismantling the overpowering control Big Pharma has over our legislators.
I would like to see a simple bill calling for INFORMED CONSENT.
Parents getting their children vaccinated would have to be told and sign a verification paper informing them that neither their doctor nor the vaccine manufacturer has ANY LIABILITY FOR VACCINE INJURIES.
Imagine the reactions from parents learning this. They might look at the childhood vaccination schedule from a whole new perspective.
I can’t see how anyone could object to that. It sounds like a parent’s right.
More coverage: Just the News: Rep. Gosar introduces legislation that would make it easier to sue Big Pharma for vaccine injuries
SURVEY: You Vote: What do you think of the bill to make it easier to sue over vaccine injuries?
YOUR THOUGHTS?