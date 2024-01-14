Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 19, 2024

Autistic adult here, homeschooled all my life (except for three short years of SPED public 'school' nightmare from late 4th to early 7th grade). Contacted numerous 'conservative' prepping channels to talk about how 'neurodiversity' is changing America, Japan and the world, but they all ignore it.

From 'silent spring' to 'screaming spring' of psych wards, restraints, sedative injections, hours-long meltdowns and rages (I suffered all five of these 'normal events' growing up 'on the spectrum' of 'harmless healthy neurodiversity', my case being DTP/DTAP induced PDD NOS and profound-moderate Kanner's Autism, similar to Hikari To Tomoni from Keiko Tobe, Japan).

Screaming Spring - "neurodivergent" victims of restraints, injections, forced drugging, injection threats, all accepted and praised by my pro-psychiatry (and physically disabled) mother and other ignorant 'Christian'/'Spiritual' parents who love pharmaceuticals more than Yahweh. I'm starting to feel intense anger and PTSD since I'm on Antibiotics for five days (double ear infection) and worry I'll turn into "The Incredible Hulk" out in public unexpectedly and uncontrollably.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture