How come the impact of so many more students with autism doesn’t seem to be having a negative impact in the U.S., like it does in England?

I’m not seeing stories about ‘widespread, systemic failings,’ schools being ‘oversubscribed’ and endless waitlists for special ed places here in America, but they’re daily fare in the English press.

Instead, here it’s all good news, especially when it comes to more private providers opening autism therapy centers across the country.

Sure, there is a greater need for services and support for children with autism, but people are excited about it. No one wants it to stop, especially providers who have an ample supply of clients because of the explosion in autism.

Here’s what’s out there from across the U.S.

96 bed residential autism school

Mount Hermon, VA:

The Hughes Center, which treats children with autism and intellectual disabilities, celebrated the completion of its newly built facility Thursday in Mount Hermon. The $38 million project broke ground in April 2022 and was finished this month. It includes a 70,000-square-foot learning and residential care center with an additional 32 beds for its residents, for a total of 96 beds…. Mike Lyons, vice president for specialty education with Universal Health Services (the Hughes Center’s parent company), said of the new facility, “It’s going to bring a tremendous amount and an abundance of joy for so many. … Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said of the project, “The completion of this beautiful new facility serves as a symbol of hope for those children and adolescents that are important,…

New regional autism center

Bowie, MD

Families fighting to save a Prince George’s County school experienced a win after the superintendent and board of education voted to keep the school open with some changes…. That was because Superintendent Millard House decided that the school community would now be home to a regional autism center to serve children who need special attention…. “Because of that creative thinking, our school is going to be serving a bigger purpose than it previously did,” King said.

Autism therapy provider acquires sixth location

Arden Hills, MN:

Partners In Excellence, a center-based autism treatment program headquartered in Burnsville, has acquired an Arden Hills office building it plans to add to its current network of five locations. Partners has paid $3.875 million in cash for a 32,652-square-foot office at 4255 N. Lexington Ave., part of the Arden Hills Corporate Center….

New autism early intervention center expands to meet “growing need”

Owensboro, KY:

An Owensboro nonprofit that assists those with intellectual disabilities is expanding to meet community needs… “We’ve grown over the years to be able to now offer a lot of different services and resources to over 430 individuals with disabilities ranging from all different levels and all different ages,” Owen added. She noted the organization is growing even more heading into 2024 by expanding to include an early intervention center for those with autism…. “We’re at capacity now in our current building. We have about 120 people on our waiting list, so with the expansion, it will allow us to serve more clients and grow to meet the growing needs of those with autism,” Owen said….

Big increases in special needs (autistic) students

Dalton, TX:

A presentation at a Dalton Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, put a spotlight on students with disabilities (SWD) data. Figures presented by the school district indicate that 1,155 SWD were counted within Dalton Public Schools (DPS) as of Oct. 1. That’s roughly 15.1% of the entire district student population. “The numbers do continue to rise,” said Pam Wiles, DPS' director of Exceptional Student Services (ESS). “We’re up again from the last school year, in number, but we’ve also increased in percentage when you compare it to the percentage of total students.” The 2023 count comprised 13.3% of the total DPS student body. In 2015, the rate stood at 8.1%.... “We’ve had a K-2 room at Blue Ridge for a while, we’ve had a 3-5 room at Park Creek for a while and at Roan for a while,” she said. “The needs have just gotten so strong in each building… From 2022 to 2024, Wiles indicated the number of DPS students with autism diagnoses increased from 106 to 150. Over that same timeframe, she said the number of DPS students with specific learning disabilities increased from 514 to 560, while the number of students with speech language impairment increased from 123 to 165.

$300K deficit in special education costs

Shelton, CT:

Health insurance overages drove what ended up being a more than $4.5 million deficit in the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, voted to use money from the general fund surplus to cover the deficit. Most of the shortfall, about $4.1 million between the school system and city, was due to health insurance costs. Of the remainder, about $300,000 was due to special education costs from the school system.

Here in America, special ed deficits and increases aren’t important, but just like in England, they will continue. AUTISM is the driving forces behind what’s happening, as most of these stories tell us.

We’ll just keep expanding services and spending more. It’s the only solution.