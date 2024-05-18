On May 17th USA Today published the story, No link between National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, rise in autism rates | Fact check

It was written by Chris Mueller who was cited as their “Fact Check Reporter.”

The claim: National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act linked to increase in autism rates A May 11 Instagram post shows a graph that depicts a decades-long rise in the rate of autism. The graph's title claims the rate of the condition has increased "277–fold" since 1970. The graph includes a red arrow labeled "1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act," which points to an area on the graph that precedes a sharp rise. "When something increases over 200-fold, it is not accidental," reads the post. "Such significant changes in a short span are intentional."

Mueller’s strategy here was to downplay autism and any increase in the disorder.

IF autism hasn’t really increased, VOILA! NO LINK TO THE TRIPLING OF THE VACCINE SCHEDULE.

We are to believe that autism has always been here throughout human history just like it is today; experts just weren’t expert enough to recognize it.

Mueller writes:

Our rating: False

The increase in autism rates is a result of changes to diagnostic criteria and more public awareness, an expert said. It isn't related to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which limited manufacturer liability and created a program to compensate people for injuries caused by vaccines. Autism rates up due to diagnostic changes, awareness In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act after lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers led several to halt production, resulting in a shortage that concerned public health officials. It created the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, which pays people for injuries caused by vaccines and protects manufacturers from litigation in a no-fault system separate from the civil courts. The program has paid about $5 billion in response to more than 10,000 vaccine-related injury claims, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration, which also states that "Being awarded compensation for a petition does not necessarily mean that the vaccine caused the alleged injury." . . .

There are lots of theories about autism’s increase.

The CDC says the explanation for that change isn't easy to pin down. "It is unclear how much this is due to changes to the clinical definition of ASD (autism spectrum disorder), which may include more people than previous definitions, and better efforts to diagnose ASD, which would identify people with ASD who were not previously identified," the agency says in a note accompanying the year-to-year data. "However, a true change in the number of people with ASD is possible and could be due to a combination of factors." Christina Corsello, director of clinical services for the University of North Carolina's TEACCH Autism Program, attributed the growing number of cases to the changing definition and growing awareness. In 1994, the DSM-IV became the first edition of the diagnostic manual to categorize autism as a spectrum, according to The Transmitter, a publication that covers neuroscience. When the DSM-5 was released in 2013, it introduced the term ‘autism spectrum disorder,’ which combined what had been multiple separate diagnoses. . . . There is much more information about autism available to the public now than in the past, and doctors are more regularly screening children for autism, which all adds up to more children being diagnosed, she said.

The only thing we know for sure about autism is that there is no possible link to vaccines, and lots of science proves it.

Studies show no link between vaccines, autism The post attempts to blame the autism increase on legislation that reduced liability for vaccine manufacturers, but that line of reasoning falls short since an array of studies have found no proof vaccines have any link to autism. . . . The agency cites its own study that looked at the number of antigens given to children during their first two years of life. It found the number of antigens – the "substances in vaccines that cause the body’s immune system to produce disease-fighting antibodies" – was the same in children with or without autism. In 2014, a meta-analysis of multiple studies determined that "vaccinations are not associated with the development of autism." The post offers no proof of a connection, and the user who made it didn't respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY. It presents data on autism cases back to 1970 in making its claim of a 277-fold increase, but the CDC says there was little awareness or tracking before the 1980s, when the term autism "was used primarily to refer to autistic disorder and was thought to be rare, affecting approximately one in every 2,000 (0.5%) children." The CDC's autism monitoring program didn't start until 2000. Corsello also said there is no link between vaccines and autism. "There's no scientific evidence, and there have been many scientific studies to say that's not the case," she said.

There are lots of flaws in Chris Mueller’s arguments which should throw his claim of no link right out the window.

First of all, what Mueller can’t point to is a study comparing autism rates in fully vaccinated and never vaccinated children. No U.S. health official has ever called for such a study, nor are they ever likely to.

Wouldn’t that be the simplest way to settle the issue? If one in 36 children in both groups had autism, the proof would be there for all to see. A really honest reporter would be curious as to why it’s not done.

Mueller also sees no problem in citing research from the agency that runs the vaccine program as proof of no link. Either he is fine with the vast web of money ties between the CDC and the vaccine makers, or he hasn’t bothered to find out about them.

Mueller must be equally all right with ignoring the dozens cases of vaccine-induced autism compensated after the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

Instead of specifically mentioning them, he quotes the Health Resources and Services Administration: ‘Being awarded compensation for a petition does not necessarily mean that the vaccine caused the alleged injury.’

The fact that the autism rate is based on studies of eight year olds, not eighty years olds, is of no concern to Mueller either. Why can’t officials show us the middle aged and elderly Americans with the same rates of autism as we see overwhelmingly in children?

It seems that Mueller’s real purpose here was to convince the public that autism hasn’t really increased at all. Over the last 25 years, as rates of autism exploded all over the world, the message that never changed continues to be: BETTER DIAGNOSING/EXPANDED DEFINITION/GREATER AWARENESS.

THE TRUTH ABOUT AUTISM

The CDC’s own point man in New Jersey, Dr. Walter Zahorodny at Rutgers University has repeatedly claimed that the increase in autism is real, not the result of better diagnosing, greater awareness etc., and more autism is coming, according to Zahorodny.

Autism prevalence for 2022—that is for the next surveillance cycle—will be higher than found previously. This is inevitable because autism prevalence has not peaked.

Zahorodny notes that something in the environment is behind these increases.

I guess if I were to do one thing, it would be to identify the environment trigger that can be changed. That was perplexing. Perplexing because we don’t really understand what’s driving these rates. …And the other phenomenon, we have yet to understand what’s driving autism increases.

Zahorodny points to a bleak future that will continue to worsen.

When we say that five percent of the children in our region have autism, I think that’s a fair metric for anticipating the future scope or perimeters of care for adults, adolescents and adults. … You’re planning for at least five percent of the population to be disabled.

The problem with Zahorodny’s claim is that it won’t stop at five percent. We’re there already in lots of places.

The rate never levels off.

The current rate of one in every 36 children, one in every 22 boys isn’t going to last much longer. That numbers will be going higher. They have to.

The latest rates for autism go well beyond one in 36.

British Columbia: One in 29 children, one in 18 boys.

Australia: One in 25, one in 15 boys.

Scotland: One in 23, one in 14 boys.

Ireland: One in 21, one in 13 boys.

Northern Ireland: One in 20, one in 12 boys.

Today in California, it’s one in 22 children and in Florida, it’s nearly one in 20.

I imagine when the CDC announces another gigantic leap upward in the autism rate (probably in time for Autism Acceptance Month next April), maybe at one in 25 or one in 20, USA Today’s Fact Check Reporter Chris Mueller will be right there telling us about even more better diagnosing and even greater awareness with no possible link to vaccines.

More autism is nothing to worry about—EVER!

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