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White Azalea
Jan 26, 2024

Since I watched a YouTube video confirming that SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob) is officially confirmed to be 'a bit' autistic, and that Squidward lives near him to 'make sure he's okay', I am so outraged I can't watch SpongeBob anymore (not without disgust). And SpongeBob works a menial job, as a fast-food worker for minimum wage - a common job for many infamous 'mildly' autistic people such as Chris Chan/Christine Weston Chandler. I don't have HFA/Aspergers, because I am chronically cognitively delayed since I regressed into profound/severe ASD at age three or four. But all the 'autistic' cartoon characters/anime characters are HFA/Aspies because 'neurodiversity' is a 'personality trait' now.

Neurodiversity advocates/spokespeople have outlawed free speech on YouTube - you can't post any videos of 'neurodiversity' rages, destroyed furniture or meltdowns without getting flagged - but you are free to make everyone believe that 'neurodiversity' is just a quirky personality trait, akin to the trainwreck shows "Attorney Woo", "The Big Bang (Sheldon Cooper)" and others.

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