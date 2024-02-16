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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Feb 17, 2024

My parents tried to send me to an autism school her in Florida, but all the special schools here are far away from our residence (private for security reasons/no addresses), expensive, or/and filthy/dirty. In the end, I ended up staying homeschooled and never went to any high 'school' outside home, and quickly abandoned middle 'school' due to severe health issues and rages/meltdowns. Southwest Middle School was my very last school, early 7th grade (my first 'school' was Tangier Smith Elementary in Long Island NY, late 4th to 5th grade). I've seen public 'schooled' 'neurotypical' teens who can't change lightbulbs or open up tinned food, both of which I easily do. I've seen stories of ASD adults being taught how to make instant, pre-packaged boxed pudding mix (and recipes with extremely processed/sugary ingredients, and not just special occasions or birthdays) while I independently cook many healthy, vegetable-filled dishes by myself.

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