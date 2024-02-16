Two stories out on February 7th are more proof that we’re never going to be alarmed about the rate of autism among our children. They were about a new school in Valrico, FL, a school for children with autism and other neurological disorders.

The school is opening in the fall. Everything was very upbeat in the coverage.

Easterseals is proud to step in to provide much-needed services for children with autism and other disorders.

A second story, just about the sensory playground, was even more positive.

Feb 7, 2024, bnnbreaking.com: Easterseals Florida School Begins Sensory Playground Construction for Autistic Children

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning in Valrico, Florida has taken a groundbreaking step towards inclusive education by initiating the construction of a sensory playground for children with autism and other disorders. This initiative is part of the school's commitment to offer personalized and inclusive educational services that involve the entire family in a child's learning process. Hillsborough County in Valrico, Florida, is set to welcome a new beacon of light in the realm of education for children with autism. Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, an institution dedicated to providing personalized and inclusive learning experiences, has planted the seeds of a unique educational facility. . . . The groundbreaking event took place on Tuesday, signaling a fresh start in the journey of inclusive education. . . .

On the website for Easterseals School for Limitless Learning in Valrico, everything is about “Limitless PossAbilities!” The school is described as a “brand-new private school serving children who are neurodiverse or have other related disabilities.”

Your child may be four years old and non-verbal, like the boy in the first story, but this school can help. Neurodiversity is normal and accepted now.

Local governments in Britain may be going broke trying to pay for all the neurodiverse students over there, but in America, all the autism is a great incentive for entrepreneurs.

And Florida is the perfect place for a school like this. In August, 2023, the Boca Raton Tribune announced, ‘Nearly 5% of children in Florida have autism.’

There could be Schools for Limitless Learning everywhere in the state very soon. Let’s hope there is limitless money to pay for them.

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