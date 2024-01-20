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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 20, 2024

If it's just 'harmless brain differences' there wouldn't be the horrific Baker Act. Or 40k 'freedom state' cops coming to seize autistic criminals (who committed crimes from severe trauma and abuse, like I did as a kid and teen to cope)/violent autistics from our statewide schools and prisonlike mobile houses. Or millions of foolish "Christian' parents choosing to call cops to seize raging destructive 'neurodiverse' teens and adults from their own tiny, miserable Shipping Container mobile homes, instead of trusting Yahweh to heal demon possession and detox aluminum from the brain, (D.P. was renamed to 'mental illness' by the DSM-5 psych 'bible' and the Rockefellers). Health Impact News talks about how Rockefeller 'medicine' and psychiatry infected Christianity and how Ronald Reagan destroyed the American public via the 1986 act. I believe in the 'common sense' 50's and 60's, the age of Saturday (Saturn-Day) morning cartoons, jingoism, (and of course, the beloved faked moon landing, and the rise of spinning-ball earth, Darwinian evolution, nationwide and global U.N./Smithsonian/Vatican-created educational curriculums, etc) we saw a rise in 'psychotic' children being sent off to 'behavioral health' psych ward camps after becoming brain damaged and extremely violent/animalistic from antibiotic-induced leaky gut syndrome (in the age of antibiotics), as well as a quite-small number of 'safer smaller spaced-out' childhood shots back then. I have to take antibiotics for three more days (double ear infection) and after each A.B. round I felt 'zombified' or had uncontrollable repetitive/'stimming' behaviors, felt like I was turning into the 'incredible Hulk' and couldn't stop thinking about wanting to inflict harm upon others/anger at childhood PTSD/anger at how I was raised, old 'stimming' I had as a kid was returning full-force. Thankfully, an hour after each A.B. dose, I take multi species probiotic pills (shelf-stable, inactive until contacting fluids), and I created several jars of raw miso-fermented Tsukemono 'pickles' of various vegetables (NOT the lifeless, shelf-stable pasteurized 'pickles' nor shelf stable sauerkraut, I can't eat Kimchi anymore as it's too spicy and irritates my throat).

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