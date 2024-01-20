There is no end to stories about special needs students being abused by teachers or aides. It is a scary reality for parents of children whose behavior can cause a violent response from the adults who should be their protectors. This is especially concerning if a child is non-verbal.

Equally distressing are established practices that can cause trauma, injury and even death. I’m talking about the controversial use of restrain and seclusion by school districts around the country.

A recent story that focused on Wake County, North Carolina could be repeated everywhere in the U.S.

‘I’m Not Safe Here’: Schools Ignore Federal Rules on Restraint and Seclusion was all about the use of these practices and the failure of schools to even report on their use. Parents aren’t notified and no records are kept.

Photos show blood splattered across a small bare-walled room in a North Carolina school where a second grader repeatedly punched himself in the face in the fall of 2019, according to the child’s mom. His mother, Michelle Staten, said her son, who has autism and other conditions, reacted as many children with disabilities would when he was confined to the seclusion room at Buckhorn Creek Elementary…. Documents show that restraint and seclusion were part of the special education plan the Wake County Public School System designed for Staten’s son. Starting when he was in kindergarten in 2017, Staten said, her son was repeatedly restrained or forced to stay alone in a seclusion room. Federal law requires school districts like Wake County to tell the U.S. Department of Education every time they physically restrain or seclude a student. But the district, one of the largest in the nation, with nearly 160,000 children and more than 190 schools, reported for nearly a decade, starting in 2011, that it had zero incidents of restraint or seclusion, according to federal data. Staten said she was alarmed to learn about the district’s reporting practices, and in March 2022 she sent a complaint letter to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. When the district set up her son’s special education plan, she wrote, “they said things like ‘it’s for his safety and the safety of others.’” Further, she wrote, in his district files, “nowhere in the record was there documentation of the restraints and seclusion.” … The practice is “used and is used at often very high rates in ways that are quite damaging to students,” said Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for the Office for Civil Rights. The Department of Education says it is meeting with schools that underreport cases of restraint and seclusion, tactics used disproportionately on students with disabilities and children of color like Staten’s son…. In North Carolina, 91% of districts reported zero incidents of restraint and seclusion during the 2015-16 academic year, the second-highest percentage in the nation after Hawaii, a federal report found…. In 2019, the Government Accountability Office, which conducts research for Congress, said some school systems almost never tell the federal government about the use of restraint and seclusion. About 70% of U.S. school districts report zero incidents. …Schools sometimes keep seclusion incidents hidden from parents by calling them “timeouts” or other euphemisms, Gahagan said. … Schools lack money for counselors and training that would help teachers, principals, and other staff learn de-escalation techniques, which could reduce reliance on physical interventions, she said…

The federal government

In May, federal lawmakers proposed the Keeping All Students Safe Act, a bill that would make it illegal for schools receiving federal taxpayer money to seclude children or use restraint techniques that restrict breathing. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, and other supporters have said a federal law is needed, in part, because some districts have intentionally misreported numbers of restraints and seclusions. Advocates acknowledge Congress is unlikely to pass the bill anytime soon.

For parents of autistic children use of restraint and seclusion can be a nightmare. People who don’t understand a particular child’s needs and fears might resort to such drastic responses and emotionally and physically damage a child.

Stories like this also make me think about the future when generations of developmentally disabled children will leave school.

How will caretakers respond to outbursts and oppositional behavior when it comes from adults?

Do stories like one above teach us anything?

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