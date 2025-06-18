NOTHING ABOUT AUTISM!

Part 2, On the coming vaccine wars, and what they reveal about the crackup in medicine

Coming? Where has Alex Berenson been these past two decades when thousands of parents came to numerous rallies in Washington and protested at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta?

Atlanta protest 2006

Wash. DC, Green Our Vaccine Rally 2008

Has Berenson noticed any of the books exposing the nefarious actions surrounding vaccine safety claims?

2006 Evidence of Harm: Mercury in Vaccines and the Autism ...

2012 Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children

2015 Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak: The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury―a Known Neurotoxin―from Vaccines

2023 Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak (Children’s Health Defense)

These are only a fraction of what’s out there. I could fill up pages with book titles.

(And there was also my book, published in 2014, The Big Autism Cover-Up: How and Why the Media Is Lying to the American Public )

The war against corporate control of health care in America, specifically the corruption, collusion and cover-up rampant in vaccine oversight has been going on for decades and it will eventually expose the massive injuries inflicted on now multiple generations of Americans

In Part 1, The ever-expanding modern vaccination era may be ending at last Berenson revealed how skeptical he is about vaccine efficacy, but he is sure that there is no link between vaccines and autism. In fact, Berenson has convinced himself that all the autism everywhere is because experts now substitute the word AUTISM for disorders we used to call “mental retardation and other developmental delays.” In addition, he blamed old parents for having autistic children.

Berenson said,

The mechanisms of action of those vaccines are well understood, and they have been given to billions of children worldwide for decades, with a very low risk of dangerous side effects.

Case closed. Vaccines are safe; they don’t cause autism. Berenson is totally in agreement with all the official denials.

I wrote about Berenson’s Part 1 on my Substack on June 17th. Alex Berenson: VACCINES DON'T CAUSE AUTISM

In Part 2 Berenson pointed out reasons not to trust what the “experts” tell us about vaccines.

No one trusts experts anymore. Why would they, after the mRNA failure, the lab leak coverup, the trans fiasco, the lies about Biden's dementia, the opioid crisis... shall I go on?

Berenson noted that there is a lot of the animus out there toward the drug industry, but VACCINES really stand out. He focused on the COVID vaccine and the massive push to get everyone vaccine.

The controversy that won’t go away

But the vaccine issue is about much more than money. Vaccines aren’t a big part of American medical spending, but they have become a fulcrum of opposition to the medical establishment.

Berenson reasons that parents are skeptical because of things like The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 which indemnified both the vaccine makers and doctors when a child is damaged or killed by a vaccine. (Berenson did not mention this law in Part 1)

But drug companies insisted it was necessary because vaccines were low-margin, inexpensive products and even a few large verdicts would devastate the industry.

In truth, the drug companies demanded that Congress give them protection from vaccine suits because they were facing so many vaccine injury claims from their dangerous products.

Public health bureaucrats would be wise to understand this rising public frustration with vaccines and where it fits in overall anger at healthcare. They’d be even wiser to accept meaningful compromises.

“Public frustration with vaccines”? I can guarantee that emotions are way beyond frustration.

The medical bodies pushing vaccines hardest — notably the American Academy of Pediatrics — are demonstrably woke, captured, and out of step with average parents. .

“Captured”?

By captured did Berenson mean the vast web of money ties between Pharma and every medical organization and federal health agency? Berenson made one vague reference to a corrupt system that is more focused on drug industry profit than keeping Americans healthy with no interest in how critical this issue is.

The most glaring omission in this piece was the fact that the word AUTISM was not mentioned even once.

How does Berenson fail to bring up AUTISM when talking about the vaccine controversy? He suggested that “public health bureaucrats” should accept “meaningful compromises.”

It all boils down to Berenson not really understanding what is happening to children and merely calling for everyone to make friends and just get along.

Berenson worked at The New York Times as a business investigative reporter. Maybe what he should investigate are the decades of corruption, collusion and cover-up which are the hallmark of our FDA and CDC and other agencies.

He could look into the secret meeting held by health officials at Simpsonwood in Norcross, Georgia in 2000 where they acknowledged the link between the use of mercury in vaccines and the soaring increase in autism and discussed how to cover it up.

Or maybe he could look into the failure of officials to study the children who regress into autism after starting out as normally developing babies. The late Dr. Bernadine Healy, former head of NIH, called for this research in 2008, but it was never done.

Or, he could investigate why federal health officials have refused to study the link between mitochondrial disorder and autism after the government conceded the case of vaccine injury involving Hannah Poling in 2008. The government agreed that her autism was the direct result of the battery of vaccines for nine diseases she received in a single doctor’s visit in 2000. The government said vaccines aggravated an unknown mitochondrial disorder Hannah had. So how many other children have this same vulnerability? No one wanted to know.

Or how about the revolving door that exists between our federal health agencies and Big Pharma? Berenson could look into all those WAIVERS our health officials have because of direct financial ties to the vaccine makers making them a mere extension of corporate America.

Finally, I would suggest that Berenson look into the fact that US health officials have never admitted more children actually have autism. Over the past 20+ years all the “experts” are in agreement: No real increase—ever.

I wrote about all the top doctors who know nothing for sure about autism except the fact that vaccines are not a cause. One in 31 children with autism; 20 years of lies and cover-up Still no known cause, no real increase, nothing to worry about

If Berenson is going to dismiss anyone who believes vaccines cause autism and merely call for compromise in the “vaccine wars,” then maybe he should move on to a subject he knows something about.

“The two most misguided notions held in America: Our government wouldn’t really do that to us; if they did, they would tell us about it on TV.”

--Anonymous