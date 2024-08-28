I’m seeing Robert Kennedy getting coverage everywhere since he basically dropped out of the race.

He’s given interviews describing the chronic disease epidemic that threatens the future of America.

Bobby has gone into great detail about why this is his major focus. He spent the last half hour on it during his speech suspending his campaign, but incredibly, when news reports talk about what’s happening, this issue is basically ignored.

Here are two just out.

Aug 26th, RFK Jr Trump Endorsement Could BACKFIRE ON Kamala Harris: Tony Lyons

VIDEO: The Hill covered Kennedy talking about the changes he’s seen in the Democrat Party.

Tony Lyons, co-founder of Super PAC American Values 2024 explained how the Dems sidelined Kennedy, resulting in him leaving the race and now getting unprecedented coverage.

I think that what’s happening now is that he’s getting more of a platform, and the ideas, the things that he really cares about, which are children’s health, chronic disease, getting us out of the foreign wars and free speech. . . .

[Trump] said that he’s willing to put Bobby in charge of some really important things like the children’s health issue, and if he really does that, and he’s talked about that for many years. . .

If he’s really serious there, that I think is a big breakthrough and that’s something that Bobby Kennedy has said, he clear that the DNC would never do that, Kamala Harris really wouldn’t do that.

She is connected to, funded by and on the side of these big pharmaceutical companies, these big agricultural companies.

She doesn’t really care about public health, about children’s health.

Aug 27th, New Nation: Chris Cuomo: Nicole Shanahan explains why she is endorsing a 'unity coalition' |

Former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, tells NewsNation's "CUOMO" that the Democratic Party had been interfering with their bid for the White House. RFK Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump on Friday, a late-stage shakeup of the race that could give the former president a boost from Kennedy’s supporters.

Nicole: We’re going to stick to our script around chronic health, that is our number one priority, has always been.

Cuomo went on to talk about Bobby’s decision to suspend the campaign.

Nicole immediately went back to her main focus:

What I am is an independent American focused, laser focused on the issues. What we did on Friday was amazing because we crossed the chasm.

We found somebody who was willing to put these ideas on center stage. Millions of people, for the first time, heard Bobby’s voice.

Millions of people were starting to acknowledge how big of an issue the chronic health disease crisis is in this country.

This is not a fringe issue anymore. Bobby is not a fringe person. . .

He is front and center focusing on what Americans care about most. . . .

We do overlap on five keys things, and we got to stick to those five key things. That is free speech, . . .anti-war, . . .chronic health, obviously this is the biggest one. . . .

I think the biggest problem here is that people have to wake up to how sick we really are, and that includes members of the press.

I’ve been involved with the autism community for over 20 years and watched the relentless increases in disabled children, year after year.

I know so many parents where I live who have sick children or disabled children, and no one asks why. We have been so conditioned to accept whatever comes along. We’ve seen it nationally with each leap upward in the autism rate.

It hasn’t always been this way. Our food, our drugs, our vaccines are destroying our health and our country. No foreign enemy has ever done to the United States what we are doing to ourselves and our children.

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