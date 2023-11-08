Autism is now a universally accepted condition with ever-increasing numbers.

It makes good business sense to accommodate this growing population, and that’s exactly what Walmart is doing. ALL U.S. stories will now have “sensory-friendly” hours EVERYDAY, 8 to 10 a.m.

I fully expect that other retailers everywhere will follow suit.

Nov 7, 2023, Retail Touch Points: Walmart Brings Back Sensory-Friendly Hours to all U.S. Stores https://www.retailtouchpoints.com/features/news-briefs/walmart-brings-back-sensory-friendly-hours-to-all-u-s-stores

A retail store can be an overwhelming experience for those on the autism spectrum, so beginning Nov. 10 Walmart will create a sensory-friendly environment for two hours per day, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., in all its U.S. and Puerto Rico stores.

The program, which includes tuning display TVs to a static image, turning off the radio and lowering the lights where possible, debuted during the back-to-school season but will now continue indefinitely. Walmart said it received positive feedback from the initial program via face-to-face conversations, emails, listening sessions and social media.

“Several associates expressed the desire to continue this program all year,” said Tyler Morgan, a Walmart Store Manager in a statement. “We have associates with autism, ADHD, etc. in the store and one associate made the comment that this is the first time the company did something just for him. I know we could all use some calm during the stressful holiday season, so I hope this program can continue.”…

We can expect that the autism rate will continue to climb. No one will really care. We’ll just makes everything “sensory-friendly.” It’s all we can do.

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