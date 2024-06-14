In the near future, when the economic disaster caused by massive numbers of disabled and dependent Americans with autism is undeniable, we’ll all look back in disbelief at the totally absurd way the media covered it as it unfolded.

This latest news story out of Indiana is one more example of the media trying to convince us that what we see happening right before our eyes, isn’t real.

June 13, 2024, WSBT22, Mishawaka, IN: Why are autism diagnosis rates rising?

News anchor:

Autism diagnosis rates are up, but why? According to Scientific American.com. Autism diagnosis rates have been rising since researchers began tracking them more closely starting in 2000.

Reporter Sean English:

It's hard to point the exact reason but various professionals and studies have concluded there's more awareness and acceptance on this topic using a diagnosis as a way to learn instead of label. In 2017 the Centers for Disease Control estimated 1 in every 68 children were on the autism spectrum. The numbers this year indicate 1 in 36 children are on the autism spectrum. Professionals including Britany Melton with Journey's Autism Center in Mishawaka say they have seen an increase over the years. "There is such an increased awareness, and an increased or better understanding of what autism is, less fear around the diagnosis. So, we don't know if there's an actual increase, or if people are just more okay with saying, I think my child has autism," said Melton.

What are Melton’s credentials? She is Journey’s Autism Center Director of Research and Training. She’s making her living from all the autism. She’s basically indifferent to the question of a real increase in autism

In 2006, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended all children between 18 and 24 months be screened for autism during routine pediatric visits. Although there's no objective test, healthcare professionals better understand some signs.

We are to believe that suddenly in the 21st century doctors woke up to all the autism.

But mainly, Melton says there is less negativity surrounding Autism in recent years. "Parents and families were a little hesitant to get the diagnosis. They would say, oh, they'll grow out of it, or just a phase or something like that or it's not autism, it's something different. And now people kind of have realized that the stigma is not, it's not something to shy away from really," said Melton.

When was all the negativity toward autism?

"And there's very few providers who diagnose over the certain ages. So, it gets harder and harder as they get older and older. So, again, that's another reason why doctors and professionals like myself push. If you think something's going on younger, just go talk to your doctor.," said Melton.

Why would autism in adults be harder to diagnose than in children? Are we to believe that all the children with classic signs of autism like self-injurious behavior, wandering away, not speaking, stimming or having echolalia disappear when they grow up?

This report is part of the cover-up of autism. No matter what the rate, there’s never a real increase. The public has to buy that lie.

The reporter said that in 2006, the AAP recommended universal screening for autism, yet we were told that in 2017, the autism rate was one in every 68 children, making it seem like the only increase has been from one in 68 children to the current rate of one in 36.

To be honest, back in 2006, the official autism rate in the U.S. was one in every 166 children.

How did we go from one in every 166 children to one in every 36?

I’ll answer that. We did it by steady and unrelenting increases, year after year.

2007, one in 150

2009, one in 110

2012, one in 88

2014, one in 68

2018, one in 59

2020, one in 54

2021, one in 44

2023, one in 36

My questions for Brittney Melton are, why are there continuous increases and when are they going to stop?

And for every increase, the rate for boys was four times the rate for girls. So while the overall average is one in 36, the rate for boys currently is one in every 22.

The nonchalant attitude of those reporting on autism should discredit anything the media tells us.

This video showed typical looking children interacting and smiling. It’s easy to think that if this is autism, kids like this have always been around.

I can guarantee that even brief scenes of a child with profound autism would be a cause for concern.

In the real world, parents are tired of hearing from people at the AAP and the CDC who never know anything about autism except that there’s more being diagnosed.

The real message from WSBT is that whatever the autism rate, experts are fine with it.

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