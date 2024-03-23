On March 18th WBUR, Boston had a news segment entitled, New children’s book ‘Flap Your Hands’ celebrates stimming as expression.

The story promoted a new book by an autistic adult who seeks to normalize a feature of autism.

People with autism often face a stigma for stimming — a repetitive behavior to regulate emotions that can sometimes look like someone flapping their hands or wiggling their fingers. The children’s book "Flap Your Hands: A Celebration of Stimming" presents an opposing narrative; stimming is natural and wonderful, taking families through a colorful journey of acceptance and joy. Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with author and illustrator Steve Asbell.

WBUR’s host, Fernandesit, interviewed author Steve Asbell. Asbell was diagnosed as an adult.

INTERVEW

About his diagnosis:

It helped me not only accept who I am, but honestly celebrate who I am and practice self-care better. . . . Like a lot of other late diagnosed autistics, I learned to mask behaviors that would be considered not normal, whether due to stigma or internalized pressures where you just pretty much teach yourself not to do the thing that’s going to get you made fun of. . . . . . .Even if it’s more discrete, there are ways that pretty much anybody can self-regulate in a way that helps them get through the day, helps them deal with emotions, sensory issues. . . . A lot of kids are taught from early on to, sadly, not stim. It’s a very personal decision with parents. They’re trying to help their kids adapt to the world and be seen in a way that’s helpful to them, but flapping, rocking, things like that, they actually do serve a function. . . .

What I want to do is show kids not only is it okay to do these things, okay to be the way they are.

It should be celebrated because honestly, I look at stimming as just a beautiful dance between the person and the world at large. . . .

Interviewer:

I feel like you’ve just described your book, which was to me a very beautiful and joyful, very happy way of allowing kids to be themselves. I myself have a neurodiverse child, and you want them to be able to be themselves . . .

Asbell also illustrated his book.

Asbell is obviously an accomplished adult with autism. He’s independent and quite competent.

Fernandesit herself is the parent of “neurodiverse child,” although she wasn’t specific about the type of disotder.

I’m sure this was well-intended and an education for some people on the signs of autism in a child, but it was also a way to promote autism as a normal and acceptable condition.

If all parents of an affected child could have them grow up to have the skills of Asbell, this would be a valid interview. The problem is many, many children and young adults with autism who exhibit stimming are also nonverbal, prone to seizures and gut issues. They need care 24/7, and parents are not inclined to celebrate any aspect of a disorder claiming more and more of our children.

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