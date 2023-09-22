Historians tell us that civilizations typically collapse from within. I think that certainly applies to the decline in the health of our children. No society can thrive with increasing numbers of children who cannot function as children has always been expected to.

Few could have imagined 20 years ago that governments all over the world would ignore statistics on developmental disorders (especially autism) and a plethora of serious, chronic health conditions plaguing kids today. There is not a single official who even acknowledges anything is happening. We now expect our children to be disabled.

A child who is diagnosed with a condition that was rare in kids a couple of decades ago now has plenty of company.

And we’ve watched this happen by increments. Rates have only increased, but experts have downplayed the numbers. The profession that makes a living off all these sick and disabled children can hardly be expected to want it to stop. It’s much easier to pretend it’s always been this way.

Most of all, those in charge of children’s health in the public and private sectors refuse to admit the obvious: The most vaccinated children on the planet are some of the sickest.

Part of this cover-up involves the power and influence of the pharmaceutical industry over the media, the medical profession, health officials and those we elect to office. All sectors must pretend nothing is wrong..

This has been scenario for the last 25 years. No rate increase is ever alarming. It’s worked well, especially when it comes to autism and other developmental problems.

Times are changing

Today, despite the best efforts to lie about the decline of children, there are simply too many with costly disabilities.

I’ve seen this happening in Ireland and the U.K. over the last few years, and it’s gradually coming here.

Stories from England about yet another multi-million special school going up for children with autism and/or “complex needs” never stop.

Here’s what I mean from less than a week.

Sept 19th—Bracknell Forest, England, New autism school for 100 students.

Sept 19th—Denbigh, Wales, New autism school costing $29 million

Sept 18th—Swansea, Wales, New special school in the planning

Sept 18th— Dorset, England, New special school costing $12 million for 280 students

Sept 16th—Perth, Scotland, New special school for students with “complex needs”

Stories like these are not an anomaly. Whole schools for children who can’t be educated in special needs classes in mainstream schools used to be rare; now they are pretty much routine.

(The above stories are not to be confused with the list of new special schools I published on Sept 16th.) https://annedachel.substack.com/p/new-special-schools-everywhere

Now you can say that’s Britain and things are different here, but not really.

Sept 15th—Provo, UT, New school for “neurodiverse teens with autism”

Sept 13th—Cape Coral, FL, New autism school will serve 200 students in two years.

There are new ones announced regularly. It’s nothing to worry about. We’re just addressing a need.

Stories do not hesitate to tell us that DEMAND IS INCREASING, but they never say why. We’re not allowed to ask. It would not be nice, and if no one in the U.K. is worried about these places, why should we be?

Western civilization is being destroyed one special school at a time; we just haven’t noticed yet.

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