HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has promised to expose the “interventions” responsible for the explosion in autism by September. Massive numbers of parents in the autism community along with scores of legitimate and independent experts expect that means he’ll link our unchecked, unsafe vaccine schedule to the autism epidemic, now affecting one in every 31 US children, one in 19 boys.

There’s a big shakeup going on at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. Kennedy ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez and a number of other senior leaders also resigned. A rally was held outside the CDC headquarters in support of the agency.

The prospect that Kennedy will link the liability-free childhood vaccine schedule to the massive increase in neurological disorders among our children has to have lots of people worried.

Already prominent voices want to get rid of Kennedy. Chuck Schumer is afraid of what Kennedy will reveal (in my opinion).

August 29th, Washington Examiner: Schumer calls on Trump to fire RFK Jr. after CDC shakeup and vaccine fallout

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded Friday that President Donald Trump dismiss Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that Kennedy’s rejection of mainstream science has destabilized the nation’s public health system and endangered people. “Donald Trump knew Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be a disastrous pick to lead health care in America and he nominated him anyway,” Schumer said in a statement. “Donald Trump made this mistake and now he must fire RFK Jr. immediately. RFK Jr.’s stubborn, pigheaded, and conspiracy-based attacks on proven science are going to make many more people sick and cause more deaths. Americans are in greater danger every day Robert Kennedy Jr. remains as HHS Secretary.”

Clearly Schumer isn’t interested in what Kennedy will announce about autism in September. He wants him GONE!

(After joining thousands of autism parents who’ve gone to Washington to meet with legislators over the years, I’m convinced of one thing: THEY ALL KNOW, but in DC, Pharma money has a lot of influence.)

Lots of worried people

As I have said for years, the Really Big Lie About Autism is the fantasy that the autism rate in adults is similar to the childhood numbers, it’s just that we diagnose it in children more easily.

One in 45 adults has autism

In 2017 the CDC astonished us with the claim that one in every 45 adults is autistic. This was done, not by finding the one in 45 adults with autism, but by guessing—applying existing data across the population. (It’s interesting to note that in 2017 the US autism rate was one in every 68 children. So as the numbers increase for children, do they also increase for the hidden horde of autistic adults?)

NOW an amazing and timely study from Britain (using US data) reveals that YES, AUTISTIC ADULTS ARE OUT THERE, MISDIAGNOSED/UNDIAGNOSED.

(This is an important reveal because IF autism affects adults just like children, then it’s proof that it’s always been around and isn’t related to the dramatic increase in the vaccine schedule following the law passed in 1986 indemnifying the vaccine makers.)

Here’s what out:

Guardian: Older autistic people need more help after years of misdiagnosis, review finds

Researchers have called for better support for middle-aged and older autistic people after a review found that 90% of autistic people aged over 50 in Britain are either undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Greater awareness of autism and improved assessments globally mean it is typically spotted in childhood today. But in past decades autistic people were often forced to navigate middle and old age without the support a diagnosis can unlock. The review into ageing across the autism spectrum found that people in the UK faced widespread difficulties with employment, relationships and milestone events such as menopause and retirement. They consistently suffered from poorer mental and physical health. “Autistic children grow into autistic adults and we know that they are more likely to have higher rates of most physical and mental health problems,” said Dr Gavin Stewart, co-lead of the Re:Spect Lab at King’s College London and lead author of the review.

How they did the science

As part of the review, Stewart and Prof Francesca Happé, also at King’s, re-analysed UK healthcare records from 2018. By comparing rates of autism in middle-aged and older people with the 1% national prevalence recognised today, they estimate that in the UK 89% of autistic people aged 40 to 59, and 97% of those aged 60 and over, are undiagnosed. While global autism rates have risen in recent decades – in 2022, one in every 31 Americans under the age of eight were found to have the condition – the trend is largely attributed to a broadening of the definition and improvements in diagnoses, rather than a genuine increase in the percentage of people affected. . . . Tim Nicholls, at the National Autistic Society, said: “This research clearly shows what we already know and hear about every day – there are high numbers of undiagnosed autistic adults and going through life without a diagnosis has a major impact on many aspects of their lives. “Autism assessments can be the first step to understanding people’s needs and a diagnosis can be life changing and, in some cases, lifesaving. Autistic people and their families face a constant fight for support and far too often this starts with long waits for a diagnosis. “The government must provide urgent funding for diagnosis services and make sure autistic people and families get the support they need when they need it.”

Telegraph: Autism in midlife going undiagnosed, study finds

The vast majority of middle-aged adults with autism are living without a diagnosis, a study has found...

BBC: 97% of autistic adult s over 60 are undiagnosed – and it’s massively impacting their health

Their autism was missed during childhood, resulting in an 'overlooked' generation of autistics Older people are much less likely to have their autism diagnosed, a major new review has found. The investigation estimated that around 89 per cent of autistic people aged between 40 and 59 have never had the condition identified. For people over 60, that number jumps to 97 per cent. The review highlighted data from the US that showed people with autism had higher rates of almost all physical ailments compared to non-autistic people, including cardiovascular issues, immune diseases and gastrointestinal problems. Over half of autistic older people also had at least one psychiatric issue, such as anxiety or depression. . . . “A reason for this is that many autistic people who are older today are likely to have been overlooked as young children under the original narrow diagnostic criteria.” Most autistic people are diagnosed in childhood. However, the condition has only been included in diagnostic manuals since the 1960s.

I could go on with lots more stories because this is really BIG in the UK. Chuck Schumer can use this research to show that autism and neurodiversity is a natural part of human life; we just find it mostly in children.

THE MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT OF THIS IS: NO LINK TO VACCINES.

If 80 year olds have autism just like eight year olds, then Kennedy is wrong. There is no epidemic and he and his wacky ideas have to go.

BUT… since among autistic children, a third are considered nonverbal or minimally verbal, I want to see the third of autistic adults like this.

Since among autistic children, a third experience REGRESSION where either suddenly or gradually they lose learned skills as toddlers, I want to see the autistic adults with a history of regression.

Since the leading cause of death among autistic children is drowning, I want to see reports of autistic adults also being attracted to water and drowning.

Since 30 percent of autistic children have profound autism, I want to see all the adults who require 24/7 care because they are a danger to themselves and to others.

Dr Gavin Stewart, lead author of the review, and Prof Francesca Happé need to back up their claim by actually showing us the adult population with autism.

Where are they living and what are they doing? I know a lot of parents desperate about the future for their autistic children, especially when they’re no longer here to provide for them, who really want to know.

And I would like to know who funded the study.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

