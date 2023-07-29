Last year Wayne Rohde interviewed the CDC’s top autism researcher at Rutgers University, Dr. Walter Zahorodny.

https://www.ageofautism.com/2022/06/autism-prevalence-since-2000-wayne-rohde-interviews-dr-walter-zahorodny.html

While it seems neurodiversity is the new take on autism, Dr. Zahorodny’s words were a sobering dose of reality.

These are Zahorodny’s autism numbers:

San Diego, California, four percent.

Newark, New Jersey, five percent.

Toms River, New Jersey, seven percent.

One in five towns in New Jersey, in our region, have a rate of five percent or higher….

He continued,

We have already in Newark and in Toms River eight to 12 percent of boys in the public education system [that] have a lifelong disability or most likely a lifelong disability.

In Ocean County in 2016, while the overall New Jersey estimate was 3.2 percent, we found that the prevalence of autism was already over five percent in Ocean County.

I’m not an economist, but do you choose to project five percent or 10 percent as a realistic metric for how many people will need significant, maybe lifetime support?

…We could really identify no specific reason why autism prevalence increased, not only in New Jersey, but in every other state in the Network.

And it increased for boys and for girls. It increased for white, black, Hispanic, Asian children. It increased across every state.

In the world of the prevalence estimates of the ADDM Network, we’ve only seen increases.

Throughout that DSM-IV period, only increases. When we shifted to the DSM-5 definition, we also only see increases. …

When we say that five percent of the children in our region have autism, I think that’s a fair metric for anticipating the future scope or perimeters of care for adults, adolescents and adults. …

You’re planning for at least five percent of the population to be disabled.

Think about that. We should expect that five to 10 percent of the population will be disabled with autism and need ‘significant, maybe lifetime support.’

Zahorodny said politicians show no interest because ‘they have accepted for the most part the red herring interpretation that autism has always been around.’

He ended by saying, [The CDC’s] ‘not really concerned with autism prevalence.’

No surprise there.