Here is yet another expert speaking out about what vaccines are doing to children.

Doctors really aren’t taught the particulars about vaccine ingredients. Dr. Tenpenny discovered things on her own, and it utterly changed her career.

1 minute video: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on discovering the truth about vaccines

Dr. Tenpenny: For years when I was a board certified emergency medicine physician working in the ER, I really thought that the only thing in a vaccine was a little dead or attenuated virus and a little bit of normal saline.

It wasn’t until September of 2000 that I actually read a package insert, and when I actually read a package insert and started researching all the different vaccines, I was mortified.

If a child gets all of the vaccines in the entire schedule, they get almost 13,000 mcg of aluminum, and they get almost 600 mcg of mercury, plus over 200 different chemicals, and I had no idea.

That’s why they’ve never been proven to be safe. Giving your child a vaccination is like injecting foreign matter into a little baby that’s the most precious little thing in your life.

I wrote about Dr. Tenpenny’s courageous efforts to wake the world up to the damaging effects of vaccination and the forces against her in Australia.

2015 Dachel Media Update: American Doctor Harassed in Australia

