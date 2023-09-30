When it come to autism, so much media coverage is meant to make us feel good about the condition and allay any fears about what all this means for the future. More awareness and more support are the important responses. The cause of autism and the continuous increases are non-issues.

It’s all good news.

Sept 27, 2023, Youngstown, OH, WFMJ TV, YSU Quarterback partners with the Rich Center for Autism.” https://www.wfmj.com/clip/15422848/ysu-quarterback-partners-with-the-rich-center-for-autism

Video: Mitch Davidson, YSU Quarterback is partnering with the Rich Center for Autism, a school for affected children to raise awareness.

Those kids, they go from the age of four all the way up to age 22. It’s a wide variety of ages of kids. Some of the little ones I’ll hang out with. Hang out during their lunch, interact with them, talking about football….

A story from Bensalem, Pennsylvania was about a young man with an autism diagnosis who travels around the county raising awareness about the condition.

For five years now, the 23-year-old Malvern resident has traveled across five states spreading the message of his mission to raise awareness about autism.

He usually visits police departments and Mann recently crossed another off his list with a stop at the Bensalem Police Department last week.

"Bensalem Police would like to thank Alex Mann for stopping by our police department to bring autism awareness to our first responders," Bensalem Police said of Mann's Sept. 20 visit. "We are proud to be one of the 400 law enforcement agencies that Alex has visited to spread autism awareness."…

Mann said he's now visited 424 police departments in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and California.

Mann, who is diagnosed with autism, started his journey in October 2018. He usually spends about a half hour or so taking a tour of the police department, seeing the police cars, meeting police officers, and offering them some tips and advice….

A photo of Mann surrounded by smiling police officers gives us, of course, the high functioning side of autism, and people seeing it would find it a nice human interest piece.

Finally there was this brief story from Michigan conveying the same message.

Sept 27, 2023, East Lansing, MI, Spartans Wire: MSU’s Breslin Center opens sensory room for kids with autism https://spartanswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/27/msus-breslin-center-opens-sensory-room-for-kids-with-autism/

Michigan State has made a groundbreaking development with their home arena, the Breslin Center.

Thanks to former MSU player Anthony Ianni and Fredi Bello, a local pizza shop owner known as Fredi The Pizza Man, the Breslin Center has opened a sensory room inside the stadium for kids with autism. …

These stories truly dumb us down and as ever more coverage like this is out there, we can easily convince ourselves that autism is not a problem.

Just like in April, Autism Awareness Month, there are all these people smiling in the photos.

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