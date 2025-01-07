How bad do things have to get before those in power take notice?

There is never good news about special education in the U.K.

I have eight complete years of almost 10,000 stories posted on my Loss of Brain Trust website as I embark on year nine.

The majority of these stories are from the U.K., and not because I purposely look for them, it’s just that they never stop being published. It seems they are all just variations of the same theme: MORE SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS NEED MORE PLACES AND MORE FUNDING.

I never expected back in 2017 when I started cataloging stories that things would just continue to go downhill, and I’d still be doing this as 2025 dawns.

But here we are.

Here in the U.S., no one is worried, and we seem to be adjusting quite well to more and more disabled children, no questions asked. We just open more ABA centers and expand special education services while becoming more and more autism friendly.

Jan 2, 2025, CBS News: Behavior Frontiers opens 4th and largest Minnesota autism therapy center in Eagan

Jan 6, 2025, Observer Today: Sherman (NY) notes 22% of students receive services

Jan 3, 2025, Drift: Mesa, Arizona, Celebrates Five Years as an Autism Certified City

Meanwhile over in Britain

In the U.K. things are quite different, and people better wake up to what the news reports are saying. The British public may not even pay attention to the trite phase “increasing demand” any longer, but it should be a huge red flag. It’s everywhere in stories, yet there is never a reasonable explanation given.

Not only is there more demand, but the demand is for students with “more complex needs.”

Finally, more stories are focused on increases in special needs students in preschool, the youngest children, which means things are going to get even worse.

Something is very wrong, and attempts to blame this on the COVID shutdown or claim that it’s the result of greater awareness make no real sense.

Here’s a look at recent stories.

Jan 5, 2025, Newry (NI) Times: Givan announces £1.2m [$1.5M] Pre-School Support Fund for children with special educational needs Education Minister Paul Givan has announced a £ 1.2 million [$1.5M] Pre-School Education Inclusion Support Fund to support young children with special educational needs (SEN). The pilot Fund will provide resources to preschool education settings with at least one child undergoing statutory assessment of their educational needs. . . . The Minister says, “Pre-school education settings are facing challenges in supporting increasing numbers of children with additional needs in their preschool year.

Jan 5, 2025, BBC News: More school places for children with Send needs The need for an increase in school places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) has been highlighted by a new Swindon council report. In the past year, demand for the services has risen at a greater rate in Swindon than the national average, with particular concern expressed about the lack of provision in the south and east of the borough. . . . It said: "There are currently over 2,720 children with Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP) in Swindon. "While in the last year, requests for EHCP assessments have risen nationally by 20%, in Swindon assessment requests have risen by 38%." . . . It also acknowledged the number of children with EHCPs is likely to rise further in the coming years. Currently across Swindon, there are seven special schools and 12 schools with specialist resource provision or a special unit.. . . Work has begun to provide a new special school, of between 100 and 120 places, following the approval of £22.3m [$28M] funding last February.

Jan 3, 2025, North West Place: Blackpool SEND school expansion completes Conlon Construction built the £7m [$8.7M] expansion to Highfurlong School, which will provide additional teaching and therapy space for children with special educational needs and disabilities. The Cassidy + Ashton-designed project was carried out across two phases. The first phase concerned the £4.8m [$6M] two-storey extension to Highfurlong School, to be adjoined to the existing building via a covered walkway, which will double the school’s capacity to 180 pupils.

Jan 1, 2025, Daily Echo: Empty buildings could be used to expand SEN provision Hampshire County Council has found that it will need 1,800 extra specialist school places for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) by 2030/31. . . . Over the past decade, the number of children receiving an education health and care plan (EHCP) detailing their extra needs has increased. The figure rose from 5,000 in 2015 to 10,000 in 2020, and it continues to grow each year. As of October 2024, the local authority manages more than 17,000 EHCPs. Around 40 per cent of students with an EHCP also need a spot in a specialist school. Currently, Hampshire has 3,434 special school places and 659 spots available in specialist ‘resourced provision’ areas within mainstream schools, both in the maintained and academy sectors.

Dec 29, 2024, Guardian (opinion): The culture wars are coming for children with special needs – Labour must tread carefully For millions of us who have children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send), 2024 was a strange and often unsettling year. For a long time, we have been used to quietly fighting our battles in a political and media vacuum. But suddenly, everything has exploded: as the crisis in provision seems to constantly deepen, barely a week goes by without some or other Send story making it into the news. Between 2014 and 2023, the number of children and young people in England with EHCPs rose from 240,000 to 576,000, a change that inevitably drove up costs. Some of this increase was down to changes in our understanding of human psychology: the jump in autism diagnoses among women and girls, for example, is hardly going to be reversed.

Dec 24, 2024, Guardian: ‘The worst it’s ever been’: teachers decry Send crisis in England’s schools



Staff and parents share their experience as number of pupils with special educational needs spirals “The Send [Special educational needs and disabilities] system is broken: completely and irrevocably,” said David Wilson, a deputy headteacher at an inner-city Manchester primary school where there are between six and 10 children with Send in each classroom. “This impacts everyone – children with and without special needs.” . . . The number of children and young people entitled to government support in the form of education, health and care plans [EHCPs] is due to double to 1 million within a decade, a report found. The investigation by the National Audit Office (NAO) found that despite record levels of spending, there had been no signs of improvement in the lives of children with SEN. Local authorities, the report further concluded, were being forced towards insolvency by rising demand for special school places and “high-needs” funding for specialists such as therapists, psychologists and teaching assistants. . . . “There is a huge increase in social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) and subsequent dramatic increase in children disrupting their own learning and that of others,” Wilson said, echoing the remarks of many, including those of a deputy headteacher of a primary school in Nottingham who said the number of children with significant Send had “risen massively” over the past five years. Their needs, this deputy added, were often now so complex that teaching assistants who once supported groups of children in each classroom now had to focus on the needs of a single child they had been assigned to. Wilson said he and many of his colleagues believed that the main reasons for this sharp increase in SEMH were “Covid, Covid, Covid”. . . . Dozens of teachers shared this experience, saying there were simply too many children with EHCPs to look after, too few staff and not enough specialist training. . . . “Our Senco recently said: ‘In 20 years, it’s the worst it’s ever been.’ This is a national emergency affecting not just the most vulnerable children, but all children, their families, their communities. Labour must act immediately.”

Dec 23, 2024, Richmondshire Today: Tailored SEND support now offered at North Yorkshire’s mainstream schools Latest data reveals the number of young people identified with SEND and ECHPs in North Yorkshire has increased by more than 110 per cent since 2016. The demand continues to grow and currently the figure stands at more than 16,000 pupils. North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “The increase in SEND provision has reached a record high and increasing costs are a concern. The problem is not unique to North Yorkshire and these figures are a reminder of the huge pressure which councils are under. . . .

Dec 22, 2024, Guardian: Spiralling demand and shrinking budgets: why England’s Send system is buckling It was all meant to be so different. Announcing sweeping reforms of the special needs provision in England’s schools a decade ago, the then children’s minister Edward Timpson promised a simpler approach that would put the needs, rights and choices of families and children first. . . . Parents with experience of the special educational needs and disabilities (Send) system since then may smile ruefully. They have seen a system on its knees, locking frustrated families in lengthy and bitter battles with the authorities to get support for their children, its spiralling costs all but bankrupting scores of councils. . . . The chaos is partly a result of demand. Despite council attempts to ration the number of children with EHCPs – which put a legal duty on councils to provide the cost of support – the figure increased 140% between 2014 and 2023, from 240,000 to 576,000. About 5% of pupils in England now have EHCPs. In real terms, the cost of provision went up by 59% – or £4bn [$5B] – between 2014 and 2024. The increase reflects big rises in recent years in the rate of pupils diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder needs (accounting for a third of EHCPs), special emotional and health needs (including ADHD), and speech, language and communication needs. . . . The consensus, however, is that the rising level of diagnosed need is genuine (and common to all wealthy countries). There is greater scientific understanding of autism, and a pile of evidence indicating a clear impact of pandemic lockdown isolation on levels of anxiety and mental illness in young people. Increased demand, however, has crashed up against shrinking public spending budgets and the erosion of specialist support for neurodivergent children in mainstream schools. . . . Meanwhile, spending on EHCPs has outstripped funding for years. The accumulated deficit in English councils’ high-needs budgets stands at £3.3bn [$4.1B], and is expected to reach £5bn [$6.2B] by 2026. The last government hid the debt using an accounting fix that kept the deficit off local authority balance sheets. When that fix, called the “statutory override”, runs out in March 2026, it will instantly push many councils into insolvency.

Dec 21, 2024, BBC News: 'Shocking' rise in home-schooled pupils with SEND Worcestershire has seen a "shocking" rise in the number of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) being home-schooled, often "by default", and running the risk of falling "out of sight" of the education system. From fewer than 50 in 2016, the number has risen to almost 300. A further 88 children with education, health and care plans (EHCPs) were being home-schooled as of September 2024, according to Worcestershire County Council. One campaigner said parents felt they had no choice but to pursue home schooling, because "the system is letting them down" over school places. . . . Lynn Denham, a county councillor and leader of Worcester City Council, said the statistics showed "a shocking increase" in home-school numbers among children with SEND, who previously had SEND support in a school setting. She said: "These children have not succeeded in getting an EHCP, mainstream schools are not meeting their needs, and they are being home-schooled by default. . . . Tracy Winchester, from the SEND National Crisis Worcestershire campaign group, said the statistics spoke for themselves, highlighting there were not enough SEND places in schools across the county. She said: "People often feel they have no real choice. "Their child's needs are not being met – the system is letting them down.". . .

Dec 18, 2024, Star: £2.5m [$3.1M] for 35 more places at school for youngsters with special educational needs A £2.5m [$3.1M] grant will be used to create 35 new places at a school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Rotherham. Newman School in Whiston is projected to expand from its current 160 pupils to 195, as demand for SEND places grows. . . . The cash has come from the Department for Education’s “Safety Valve” funding, which helps councils ensure there are enough school places and resources for children with SEND. The council say that by not investing in SEND provision, more young people with SEND would have to use schools out of the borough, at a high cost to RMBC. . . .

Dec 18, 2024, Bristol Post: Date set for high court battle over controversial special needs bailout in Bristol The date has been set for a high court battle over a controversial bailout of special needs education in Bristol. At the end of next month, a legal fight will culminate in the courtroom over whether parents should have been consulted about the potential effects on their children. Earlier this year Bristol City Council secretly entered into a deal with the Department for Education, to receive millions of pounds to write off part of the ballooning deficit in its school budget. Parents previously warned this could lead to less support for pupils with special needs. The Safety Valve bailout deal will now be subject to a judicial review. The case, brought by Watkins Solicitors, will be heard at Bristol High Court from January 28 to 30. . . . As well as Bristol, the case also involves a similar challenge to a Safety Valve bailout deal for Devon County Council. Over 30 councils across the country have entered into Safety Valve deals with the Department for Education so far. Ballooning deficits in schools budgets is a growing and widespread problem, as the demand for special educational needs support is rapidly rising, while government funding hasn’t kept pace. Councils are legally required to provide support for these pupils, but often struggle to afford it. When the council entered into the deal, a row broke out over who was to blame for the secrecy. Former Labour mayor Marvin Rees insisted the Department for Education told the council the deal had to be kept secret until it was signed, but sources at the department later denied this.

Dec 15, 2024, Cambridgeshire Live: Cambs MP calls lack of SEND support 'timebomb' for public services A Cambridgeshire MP has described a lack of support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), labelling it a “timebomb” for public services. In a government debate this week over SEND provision for children with autism and ADHD, Liberal Democrat MP Pippa Heylings read the words of a teacher in her constituency of South Cambridgeshire who said students with special needs were being taught in corridors due to a lack of space and resources. . . . "And, despite high needs funding for children and young people with very complex special educational needs and disabilities rising to higher and higher levels, the system is simply not delivering. It is not giving the outcomes that those children deserve. "So, we desperately need to reform the system. Our message to families is that we are committed to improving the SEND system and we are committed to regaining their confidence."

Dec 10, 2024, Telegraph: Public spending on childhood autism and ADHD ‘will trigger widespread council bankruptcies’ Britain faces a looming £8bn [$10B] black hole in the public finances as spending to support children with autism and ADHD threatens to trigger “widespread bankruptcies” across local councils. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said a “rapid rise” in children being formally assessed as having special educational needs and disabilities (Send) over the past decade meant one in 20 of all school pupils now fell into this category. Half of all school funding since 2015 has gone towards special educational needs, the think-tank noted, as it warned that “absurd” deficits were mounting despite a £1bn funding increase in the Chancellor’s recent Budget. . . . The pressure would “likely become unmanageable” in the next few years, the think-tank added. The IFS report warned: “Local authorities have built up deficits that are likely to total £3.3bn [$4.2B] this year. Continued rises in needs mean that the Government is forecasting a further £2bn – 3bn [$2.5B—$3.8B] increase in annual spending by 2027. These forecasts are credible. Without reform, local authority deficits could easily reach absurd levels of over £8bn [$10B] in 2027.” . . . The IFS said the post-lockdown rise in pupils with EHCPs had been driven by children with autism, speech, language and communication needs; and social, emotional and mental health needs. It noted that pupils with autism spectrum disorder now accountedf for a third of pupils on such plans, up from just 16pc of pupils in 2010.

ACTUALLY, as noted on Nov 5, 2022 in Schools Week: SEND isn’t on the precipice – it’s tipped over the edge , autism ISN’T A THIRD OF PUPILS. It’s over half.

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent….

Dec 9, 2024, Guardian: Fix SEN funding to avoid ‘absurd’ council deficits in England, IFS says Council deficits in England could spiral to “absurd” levels in excess of £8bn [$10B] in less than three years without radical reform of special educational needs funding, a leading economics thinktank has said. Spending on pupils with SEN has gone up nearly 60% over the past decade, with the government announcing a further £1bn [$1.3B] in the October budget, but increased investment has failed to meet rising need, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said. The pressure on the system, according to the IFS, is due to the “rocketing” number of children and young people with education, health and care plans (EHCPs). These pupils have the highest needs and councils are legally required to provide and pay for the additional support outlined in the EHCP. As a result local authorities have built up deficits likely to total £3.3bn [$4.2B] this year, with the government forecasting a further £2bn–£3bn [$2.5B—$3.8B] increase in annual spending by 2027 in line with rising needs. “Without reform, local authority deficits could easily reach absurd levels of over £8bn [$10B] in 2027,” the IFS said. In its new report, “Spending on special educational needs in England: something has to change”, the IFS says the SEN funding system is broken, and calls on the government to set a “clear, long-term vision” for “urgent, radical change”. Among the possible solutions, it suggests “maybe reducing the statutory obligations currently attached to EHCPs”. Julia Harnden, funding specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said the system was on the brink of collapse. “Work has already begun to rebuild families’ confidence. The budget invested £1bn [$1.3B] in day-to-day services and last week £740m [$944M] was directed to support local authorities create more specialist places in mainstream schools.

Dec. 7, 2024, Hexham Courant: Major SEND reforms welcomed in Northumberland The county council’s budget for the area is under increasing strain, with the number of children requiring additional support rising rapidly in recent years. The Government has announced a national capital investment of £740 million [$942M] to create more specialist places in mainstream schools. . . . In the summer, officials at Northumberland County Council warned the local authority faced a £6 million [$7.6M] shortfall in the SEND budget for the next financial year. The number of children with education and healthcare plans (EHCPS) rose from 1,679 in 2017 to 3,369 in 2023 – an increase of 100.6 per cent in just six years.

Dec 5, 2024, Special Needs Jungle: Will £740m [$943M] make mainstream truly accessible? Plus SEND safety valve deals halted—we call that a win! £740 million [$943M] in new capital investment, “to pave the way for more pupils with SEND to achieve and thrive in mainstream schools”. Confirmation that the government “will not enter any more of its Safety Valve agreements for councils in financial deficits, pending wider reform of the whole system to prioritise early intervention, properly supporting councils to bring their finances under control.” . . . “This new funding can be used to adapt classrooms to be more accessible for children with SEND, to create specialist facilities within mainstream schools that can deliver more intensive support adapted to suit the pupils’ needs, and create special schools places for pupils with the most complex needs.”

Notice that in the December 9th Guardian story which said the special education system in England was “on the brink of collapse,” there was speculation that one solution would be to change what the government was legally obligated to do for disabled students.

In its new report, “Spending on special educational needs in England: something has to change”, the IFS says the SEN funding system is broken, and calls on the government to set a “clear, long-term vision” for “urgent, radical change”. Among the possible solutions, it suggests “maybe reducing the statutory obligations currently attached to EHCPs”.

There are several tactics being used right now to avoid providing for the growing numbers of disabled students. Many thousands of children are on waiting lists to be assessed for special needs services, sometimes for years.

Although England, since 2014, has had to provide special education services until age 25, they’re not legally required to provide transportation for older students. A number of places refuse to bus students after age 16, which places another hardship on the families.

EVERY elected official needs to honestly address these questions: WHY CAN’T THE GOVERNMENT PROVIDE FOR ALL THE DISABLED CHILDREN? WHY IS MORE FUNDING NEVER ENOUGH?

