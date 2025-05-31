May 22nd President Trump met with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission. He talked about the progress they’re making, namely removing toxic food dyes, eliminating conflicts of interest at FDA, reforming public health and reducing prescription drug prices. Trump described drug companies as the “most powerful lobby in the world.”

They have tremendous power over the Senate, over the House, over the governors, over everybody.

It was one in 10,000, and now it’s one in 31 for autism. I think that’s just a terrible thing. Has to be something on the outside, has to be artificially induced, has to be. I will not allow our public health system to be captured by the very industries it’s supposed to oversee. So, we’re demanding the answers. The public is demanding the answers, and that’s why we’re here.

The media trashed the idea that there’s any problem with the autism rate.

NBC News: Autism rates have risen to 1 in 31 school-age children, CDC reports

A researcher attributed the increase to awareness and improvements in detecting the developmental disorder.

One in 31 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by their 8th birthday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. The finding, based on an analysis of medical records from 2022, reflects a dramatic rise in autism over the past two decades. Previous CDC reports showed that 1 in 54 8-year-olds had been diagnosed with autism in 2016. In 2000, it was 1 in 150. “The most striking piece of this is how unbelievably common presentations of autism are,” said Zachary Warren, an author of the new report. Warren, also the executive director of the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center’s Treatment and Research Institute for Autism Spectrum Disorders (TRIAD) in Nashville, Tennessee, largely attributed the increases to improvements in detecting the developmental disorder. Doctors are better than ever at identifying autism, with awareness at an all-time high. “Without a doubt, we’ve become exceptionally efficient in this surveillance work,” Warren said. . . . “We have pretty compelling data that there are causes of autism, not a single cause,” Warren said. “We may have hundreds, if not thousands, of different neurogenetic factors that influence presentations of autism.” . . . The disorder appears to be a focus of the Trump administration. President Donald Trump and Kennedy have said it’s critical to find what’s causing autism in kids.

Never-ending autism

What is most irritating to me as someone who’s written about every increase in the autism rate for the past two decades is the fact that everyone just accepts that there will always be more autism.

Robert Kennedy Jr. calls the prevalence of autism “an epidemic.” The CDC’s top researcher on the autism rate, Dr. Walter Zahorodny, says that the increases are real and that things are going to get even worse.

BUT the entrenched experts at the CDC and well-credentialed university researchers with vast ties to the pharmaceutical industry have universally refused to admit more children have autism.

They are diametrically opposed to everything Kennedy and Zahorodny are saying about autism.

When officials from the CDC address autism, it’s never called a CRISIS. “Serious public health concern” is the strongest language they’ve used when talking about the disorder.

WHAT IS GOING ON? WHY ARE THERE NEVER DEFINITE ANSWERS ABOUT AUTISM?

Kennedy has promised to unravel the mystery of autism in the coming months, but I can see what he’s up against as head of HHS. Officials under him at the CDC have never admitted a true increase in autism. In fact, they state that their studies are designed to show the current prevalence, but not to prove more kids are autistic. NIH grants for autism research have wasted millions on dead-end studies that have come up empty. Even their genetic research hasn’t found an identifiable autism gene.

Why are these people still in charge?

The current rate of one in 31 isn’t the final rate. Seriously, it’s pretty predictable that in a year or two, the autism rate will be increasing even more. Our health officials are typically years behind that actual rate increases. Already they’re fine with one in 19 children in California having autism.

Does anyone think our current public health officials will do anything to seriously address what’s causing autism?

The very fact that they have refused to study the 30 percent of autistic children who start out normally developing but later either suddenly or gradually lose learned skills and become autistic, is proof that they don’t want to know what preceded the decline in these children.

As taxpayers, we need to demand the end of rewarding incompetence and wasting money on phony research.

And as President Trump commits himself to “not allow our public health system to be captured by the very industries it’s supposed to oversee,” I sincerely hope that includes the people at the CDC who have been covering up the autism epidemic for the past 25 years.

I wrote One in 31 children with autism; 20 years of lies and cover-up recently to show the last twenty years of increases in autism and the cover-up experts in public health who always deny that there has ever been a real increase in autism.

HERE ARE THE FACTS:

Over the past quarter century autism went from being a rare condition most people never heard about to being somehow a normal and acceptable part of childhood today.

Northern Ireland just announced their rate went up from one in 20 students to one in 17 students.

BUT that’s not everyone. On May 24th, the Irish Times reported, “16,000 children across the North’s five health trusts are awaiting an autism assessment by NHS specialist teams.”

It’s pretty clear that if thousands of additional students are recognized with autism, the one in 17 rate would soar even higher.

In Ireland, the autism rate is one in 20 students, but as the Irish Star reported in April 2025, with thousands of Irish children waitlisted for over two years just to get an autism assessment, “the number that are also on the spectrum but haven’t yet been diagnosed could even be much greater.”

In Newark, NJ, the autism rate is one in 20 (as of 2020).

Two years ago the autism rate in Australia reached one in 25 children, and in 2024, Scotland announced a rate of one in 23

All this calls into question the latest one in 31 rate just announced in the U.S.

Robert Kennedy called the increase to one in 31 an “epidemic” and immediately officials denied any such thing. As an American taxpayer, I would like to know when health officials will accurately figure out what the real autism rate is. Are we at California’s rate, one in 19? Or are we up there with Northern Ireland, one in 17? Should we figure that eventually the rate with reach one in 10, one in five? Will it all be better diagnosing, greater awareness?

While the people at the CDC are seemingly untroubled by whatever the autism rate is, the rest of us out in the real world, are seeing the impact of so many disabled children who never used to be here.

Virginia:

The number of Virginia preschoolers with disabilities has increased 24% of the past two years.

Ontario, Canada:

. . .the number of [autistic] children currently wait-listed for core clinical services has reached an all-time high. . . . “It's a minimum of five years wait at present, meaning an early intervention is not accessible right now.”

60,000 kids on waitlist for autism services in Ontario alone despite $558M in funding

Ireland:

More than 15,000 children are now waiting longer than six months for an assessment of need. The number of children awaiting assessments of need for disability or autism services for six months or longer will grow from 15,000 now to 25,000 by the end of the year, the HSE estimates.

England:

It also reveals concerns that special needs provision will not be protected as more councils predict bankruptcies and pupils in overcrowded special schools get worse GCSE results.

England:

Experts have warned that the continued growth of the autism assessment waiting list has overwhelmed NHS capacity to provide patients much needed support. Data show the number of children waiting for an assessment accounted for a large part of the increase, with over half having to wait over two years. In total, nearly 124,000 under 18s were on the waiting list for over three months, an increase of almost 30,000 compared to last year.

Essex, England:

Other issues raised by Essex teachers include pupils not being able to blow their own nose, hold pencils or sit up straight in their chairs. Ms Bartholomew acknowledged that some children who were not school-ready lived with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (Send). Nappy changing Ms Bartholomew said an increasing number of students were starting primary school without being able to use the toilet themselves.

And in England, the cost of the explosion in special needs students has over half of local government councils on the verge of bankruptcy. The new school standards minister may be removing individual special education plans.

Catherine McKinnell, the school standards minister, said the current model was “not delivering”, and confirmed officials were developing a new system for Send support. She declined to rule out narrowing or replacing EHCPs altogether. EHCPs outline the exact support a child with Send should receive in school, potentially including one-to-one assistance, speech and language therapy, tailored teaching strategies or specialist equipment. Without an EHCP, schools are under no legal duty to meet a child’s specific needs. . . . More than 576,000 children and young people in England had an EHCP as of January 2024.

The UK Times reported:

The number of education, health and care plans (EHCPs) has increased by 140 per cent in the past decade, putting immense financial strain on councils. . . . Ministers believe the growth in the number of plans is unsustainable and want to reserve access to only those with “very high and complex needs”, a government source said. Taxpayer funding for special-needs education is around £11 billion [$15B] and is projected to grow by another £2 billion [$2.7B] in the next two years. The rise in pupils with EHCPs has been driven by three types of needs in particular: autism spectrum disorder; social, emotional, and mental health needs, including ADHD; and speech, language and communication needs.

All of these stories are really about the AUTISM EPIDEMIC that shows no sign of slowing down. The explosion in the number of special needs students is directly linked to the epidemic of autism.

In 2022, Schools Week:

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent….

Incredibly, when any of these stories talk about why all these increases are happening, it’s always because of great awareness, better recognition and no real increase.

So why do the increases continue? In England, they’ve had laws mandating the education of disabled children since 1970 and in the US, it’s been since 1975, but there are always increases.

An existential crisis.

If you really want to be worried, go to my site, Loss of Brain Trust which catalogs the vast decline of children everywhere. The overall physical and developmental health of children is nightmare unfolding before our eyes.

We need new people in charge

It’s time to put new leadership in charge of the autism increases, people who could recognize that there are more children with autism and this is not a genetic disorder. The CDC has been literally the centers of corruption, collusion and cover-up for decades when it comes to autism.

We can either continue to pretend there’s nothing new happening or we can honestly and decisively focus our efforts on making children healthy again.

“Systematically poisoning children with known neurotoxins and then calling that ‘neurodiversity’ is beyond sinister”—Dr. Toby Rogers