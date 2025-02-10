In this seven minute video we get a clear picture of what’s going to happen with Kennedy leading HHS from what was said at his recent hearing in D.C.

Senator Ron Johnson begins by talking about the attacks on Kennedy and the need to come together to focus on what’s making us the sickest generation in history. He describes how the health agencies uniformly stonewalled his efforts to get information under President Biden. He asks what Kennedy is going to do to change things.

I think the country is waking up to what many of us in the autism community have understood for years: These agencies are not here to promote the health of Americans. They don’t care how sick we are, especially our children.

What the regulators are really doing involves corruption, collusion, conflicts and cover-up, and Kennedy will end the corporate capture that has gone on for decades.

Kennedy knows he has a mission to fulfill.

I can’t say I’m surprised by the hostility on the other side.

I’m highly disappointed in it.

I don’t know if you remember when you called me up and you were contemplating setting your political differences aside, joining forces with President Trump on an area of agreement, addressing chronic illness, trying to find the root cause of all these problems facing this nation.

My first response was, Bobby, this is the answer to my prayers. We need to get the answers of this, but even more, we need to health and unify this divided nation.

I’m not necessarily the most optimistic guy because we have enormous challenges facing this nation. But I thought, wow, here’s somebody from the left, somebody I don’t agree with on many issues politically, coming together with President Trump and focusing on an area of agreement, something that the American people desperately want, finding out the answers.

What has caused autism?

What is causing chronic illness?

Mr Kennedy, I think I’ve come to know what’s in your heart. I think I know the personal and political price you’ve paid to this decision.

I want to say publically, I thank you for that. I truly appreciate what you’re doing here.

Can’t we come together as a nation and do this? Aren’t you getting tired of this? I’m getting tired of this.

Mr. Kennedy, I need to enter in the record. These are just eleven letters of support signed by 63,000 people, thousands of doctors, from the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, Independent Medical Alliance, North Carolina Physicians and Freedom Group, Governor Jeff Landry from Louisiana.

These are Americans, non-partisan. A lot of these people I know because I’ve advocated with you. A lot of them are Democrats. They put their political differences aside. . . .



I’ve written over 70 oversight letters to the federal health agencies under the Biden administration; I’ve virtually gotten squat out of them.

We get, for example, 50 pages of Anthony Fauci’s emails.

Redacted.

The latest one was 17 pages. Instead of issuing a health alert on the myocarditis they knew was impacting young men early in 2021, instead of issuing an alert on the health alert network, they developed 17 pages of talking points.

This was given to the public under a FOIA request; they had to go to court.

They’ve got a new way of redacting. They don’t black things out; they just give you white pages, so you don’t even know what they have redacted.

I’ve issued a subpoena now to cover the information I’ve requested in 70 oversight letters. My question to you, as Secretary of HHS, will you honor these requests from Congress and will you make HHS transparent?

Robert Kennedy: My approach to HHS is radical transparency. Democrats and Republicans ought to be able to come in and get information that was generated at taxpayer expense that is owned by the American taxpayer. They shouldn’t get redacted documents. Public health agencies should be transparent.

If we want to restore trust in the public health agencies, we need transparency.

I want to say something about what you first said. When I first launched my campaign, it was about uniting Americans, Democrats and Republicans.

There’s no issue that should unite us more than this chronic health epidemic. There’s no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children.

These are our kids. Sixty-six percent of them are damaged. I know what a healthy kid looks like because I had so many of them in my family.

I didn’t know anybody with a food allergy growing up, peanut allergy.

What do five of my kids have allergies? Why are we seeing these explosions in diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological diseases, depression, all these things that are related to toxins in the environment?

Why can’t we just agree with each other? Put differences about so many issues, intractable issues aside, and say, we’re going to end this.

I don’t think anybody is going to be able to do this like I am because of my peculiar experience, because I’ve litigated these agencies. When you litigate against them, you get a PhD in corporate capture and how to unravel it. I’ve written six books about these agencies. I know a lot about them, and I know how to fix it. There’s nobody that will fix it the way that I do because I’m not scared of vested interests. I don’t care.

I’m not here because I want a position or a job. I have a very good life and a happy family. This is something I don’t need.

I want to do this because we’re going to fix it.

We are attracting now a caliber of people now to HHS like never before in history. They’re entrepreneurs; they’re disrupters, innovators of immense talent that are walking away, many of them, from growing concerns.

They’re not coming there for positions. They’re coming there because they want to save our country, and they’re from across the political spectrum.

All these Democrats are opposed to me for partisan issues. They used to be my friends. They agreed with me on all the environmental issues that I’ve been working on for my whole career.

Now they’re against me because anything that President Trump does, any decision that he makes has to be lampooned, derided, discredited, marginalized, vilified.

