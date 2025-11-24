After the massive amount of coverage Robert Kennedy Jr.’s change on the CDC website received this past week, you’d think every mainstream news outlet would have been scrambling to hear his side of things on their Sunday shows.

Kennedy, as HHS Secretary, changed the website to read: The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.

So, there might be a connection?

Shouldn’t this be the big story in the news?

ABC’s This Week didn’t talk about the website change. Neither did CBS’s Face the Nation nor NBC’s Meet the Press.

However. . . Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union did interview Senator Bill Cassidy, MD, who voted to confirm Robert Kennedy as HHS Secretary.

Tapper, with a scowl on his face to show his deep concern, grilled Cassidy repeatedly about Kennedy’s actions.

Sen. Cassidy reacts to RFK Jr.'s changes to the CDC website

Here is a summary of what was said.

‘He Lied to You!’ Jake Tapper Confronts GOP Senator Whose Vote Confirmed RFK Jr. About HHS Secretary Breaking His Vow Not to Link Vaccines to Autism

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Tapper pressed Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) — who is a licensed physician — about Kennedy stating this week he personally instructed the CDC to remove the statement on its website that “there is no link” between vaccines and autism. The CDC website now reads, “the statement vaccines do not cause autism is not an evidence-based claim. Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism.” Tapper, at the outset of his interview with Cassidy, played a clip from RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. “If the data is brought to you — and these studies that have been out there for quite some time and have been peer-reviewed — and it shows that these two vaccines are not associated with autism, will you ask, ‘No, I need even more,’ Or will you say… ‘I see has stood the test of time and I unequivocally and without qualification say that this does not cause autism?'” Cassidy asked. “Not only will I do that, but I will apologize for any statements that misled people otherwise,” Kennedy replied. Tapper’s takeaway from the exchange was blunt. “Dr. Cassidy, he lied to you!” Tapper said.

Cassidy was like a prerecorded phone message repeating over and over: Vaccines save lives, talk to your doctor, studies show no link, President Trump believes vaccines are safe.

IF Jake Tapper were an honest journalist, instead of sounding like a Pharma shill, he would have had Robert Kennedy Jr. on his show. Why talk about someone, but not actually interview him?

Tapper seemed more intent on attacking Cassidy for confirming Kennedy. All the science is settled and Kennedy is dangerous, according to Tapper.

I can think of lots of questions I would have asked Senator Cassidy that would have legitimately addressed the issue:

Senator Cassidy, have you talked to Robert Kennedy about this change and why he doesn’t feel the science is settled? Are you at all concerned that there is conflicting science out there that does show a link between vaccines and autism? Is it reasonable give the agency that runs the vaccine program, the CDC, which has vast money ties to the vaccine industry, the last word on vaccine safety? Isn’t there an inherent bias in this setup? Don’t they literally have oversight over themselves? What about the case of Hannah Poling whose claim of vaccine-induced autism was conceded and compensated by the federal government back in 2008? She had a pre-existing condition that made her susceptible to vaccine injury, yet nothing has been done to see how many more children develop autism just like she did following routine vaccination. Is it true, Senator Cassidy, that the U.S. government’s secretive “vaccine court” quietly compensated over 80 children for vaccine injury that included autism? This was made public back in 2011, but it’s been swept under the rug by officials. How do you explain the fact that a CDC whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, revealed back in 2015 that he was ordered to destroy data showing a link between the MMR vaccine and autism in minority children under the age of three? How can we trust the safety claims when one of the top CDC vaccine researchers, Poul Thorsen, was indicted on 22 counts of wire fraud and money laundering based on a scheme to steal grant money? This was back in 2011. Thorsen allegedly diverted over $1 million of CDC grant money to his own personal bank account. Thorsen was finally arrested in Germany on June 4, 2025 and is being extradited back to the U.S. In 2003, the American Academy of Pediatrics published his research disproving a link between vaccines with mercury and autism In 2002, New England Journal of Medicine published his research disproving link between the MMR vaccine and autism. Does it worry you, Senator Cassidy that CDC officials remain completely baffled by the explosion in autism among our children? Officially, autism has no known cause, prevention or cure. Every increase in the autism rate has been attributed to better diagnosing, greater awareness. It is concerning that the studies you’ve cited are population studies, the least reliable and most easily manipulated research out there? Why is it, Senator Cassidy, that none of the studies used to disprove a link between vaccines autism is ever described as “independent”? In truth, don’t they all come with ties to the pharmaceutical industry? Why has the government never done a study looking at fully vaccinated children and never vaccinated ones to compare health outcomes, specifically autism rates? With so many parents now too afraid or too well-informed to vaccinate, the study group is out there. Finally, Senator Cassidy, why have officials never studied the children who started out normally developing but who then lost learned skills, either suddenly or gradually, ending up on the autism spectrum? Seventeen years ago a top medical expert in America, the late Dr. Bernadine Healy, former head of NIH, called for a study of the children who regressed into autism after normally developing as babies. It’s never been done, despite the fact that health officials know that a third of autistic children experience a loss of learned skills.

Of course we’re never going to see an interview like this. The news networks have no intention of raising any questions about vaccine safety. Their job is to continue the cover-up with predictable propaganda at every turn.

Senator Cassidy may be very worried about the unvaccinated, but there is no urgency to do anything about the explosion in neurologically disabled children flooding our schools.

THERE JUST CAN NEVER BE A RECOGNIZED LINK BETWEEN AUTISM AND VACCINES.

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)